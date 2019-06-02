The University of Wisconsin-Extension is hosting a "Youth Tractor and Farm Safety" program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 17-21 at Burlington High School, 400 S. McCanna Parkway, Burlington.
This 24-hour program meets the requirements of Wisconsin Act 455, which requires youth under the age of 16 to hold a certificate of training in order to operate a tractor on a public road. It also meets the child labor requirements under the Fair Labor Standards Act, pertaining to the employment of youth ages 14-15 on farms not operated by their parents or guardians.
The program is open to youth ages 12 to 16 and includes interactive classroom activities, guest speakers and hands-on driving instruction each day. The program culminates in a final written and driving exam. The $50 fee includes snacks and water each day; participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch.
Register online at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/tractor-safety/. For more information, contact Leigh Presley at 262-857-1948 or leigh.presley@wisc.edu.
Literacy link
Some of Racine County’s most vulnerable children are benefiting from a new UW-Extension program. The Literacy Link pilot-project is engaging young children and their incarcerated parent around the topics of early literacy, social emotional development and family relationships. According to research, children of jailed parents are at-risk for delays in cognitive development and literacy comprehension.
Programs take place at the Racine County Jail. To date, 113 incarcerated parents have participated in “Making Reading Memories” and 107 children have received a book and video of their parents reading to them. Fifty-four parents have participated in Emotion Coaching workshops to learn methods to help their children address strong feelings and problem-solve. The literacy activities aim to strengthen relationships between the children and their caregivers. These relationships are especially important as they can help children manage trauma or stress. In some counties, Literacy Link has worked with jail partners to enhance visitation spaces to help nurture literacy during jail visits.
Racine County is one of six counties in the state participating in Literacy Link, which leverages local and state resources including funding from the United Way of Racine County, UW System’s Office of the President and Racine County.
4-H open house
Racine County 4-H is hosting an open house for prospective youth and adult volunteers to learn more about the 4-H program. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Raymond Elementary School, 2659 76th St., Raymond. Youth grades 5K through one year past high school graduation and interested adult volunteers are invited to attend.
4-H empowers young people to be true leaders who have confidence, work well with others, overcome challenges and stick with a job until it is done. Youth who belong to 4-H participate in educational, hands-on learning projects in partnership with adult volunteers to learn project related skills, develop leadership skills and serve their communities.
They can choose from more than 70 different projects that span from archery to photography and robotics to swine. As a 4-H member, youth will learn and socialize with friends at club meetings, project meetings, social activities, camps, fairs and conferences.
A new 4-H membership year begins Oct. 1. To join Racine County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, go to http://wi.4honline.com.
For information on UW-Extension Racine County programing, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 262-767-2929.
