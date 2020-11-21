Community Newsletter: United Way pivots to sustain community through pandemic

New fund

Now, United Way is continuing its COVID-19 relief funding under a new fund it manages itself. This fund — the UWRC COVID Relief Fund — focuses on addressing the community’s greatest pandemic-related needs and inequities, such as in marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, in regions lacking adequate healthcare resources and through programs effectively addressing immediate community needs. Grants will be provided through funds raised in tandem with United Way’s 2020 campaign, which is one of the many reasons its success this year will be crucial to our community.

Monetary support is not the only type of assistance United Way provides to stabilize local nonprofits throughout the pandemic. Since March, partners have been sharing supply wish lists to United Way’s website to connect with interested supply drive donors.

In addition, United Way has been mobilizing volunteers to participate in remote and socially distanced volunteer projects under its Season of Caring initiative. Formerly known as Day of Caring, Season of Caring runs through late June. One such project is its Be Safe, Wear a Mask! Campaign, through which volunteers will assemble 28,000 masks for United Way to distribute for nonprofits’ use.

Giving challenge