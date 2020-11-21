Community Newsletter: United Way pivots to sustain community through pandemic

This year, United Way of Racine County runs its annual campaign with a heightened sense of urgency. Despite a recession and job losses not seen in years, it must achieve the same fundraising successes of previous years — if not more — in order to sustain Racine County people and nonprofits throughout the pandemic. Each year, United Way’s initiatives and impact partners serve more than 30,000 people; this year, due to COVID-19, it anticipates the need will be much higher.
Ever since COVID-19 struck, United Way has been leveraging its network of businesses, nonprofits, philanthropists and volunteers to provide sustainable relief to the community. A partnership with the Racine Community Foundation raised more than $145,000 for the Community Cares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which has been disbursed to 27 nonprofits struggling with the impact of the pandemic. These funds have helped NAMI launch virtual support groups, kickstarted Family Service of Racine’s Here to Help initiative to directly support COVID-affected community members and supported the assembly of 2,000 family food boxes at the Racine County Food Bank.
“Using this funding to replenish food used for the food boxes also enabled us to utilize existing resources to purchase PPE to provide to our affiliates,” said Dan Taivalkoski, executive director of the Racine County Food Bank. “This not only likely prevented further spread of the virus but offered our volunteers in the trenches of Racine’s emergency food network a sense of security and confidence to continue to serve their clients.”
New fund
Now, United Way is continuing its COVID-19 relief funding under a new fund it manages itself. This fund — the UWRC COVID Relief Fund — focuses on addressing the community’s greatest pandemic-related needs and inequities, such as in marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, in regions lacking adequate healthcare resources and through programs effectively addressing immediate community needs. Grants will be provided through funds raised in tandem with United Way’s 2020 campaign, which is one of the many reasons its success this year will be crucial to our community.
Monetary support is not the only type of assistance United Way provides to stabilize local nonprofits throughout the pandemic. Since March, partners have been sharing supply wish lists to United Way’s website to connect with interested supply drive donors.
In addition, United Way has been mobilizing volunteers to participate in remote and socially distanced volunteer projects under its Season of Caring initiative. Formerly known as Day of Caring, Season of Caring runs through late June. One such project is its Be Safe, Wear a Mask! Campaign, through which volunteers will assemble 28,000 masks for United Way to distribute for nonprofits’ use.
Giving challenge
To close out the year, United Way is inviting the community to take the #2020GivingChallenge. All community members are invited to donate $20.20 and then ask 20 friends or family members to do the same. Its goal is to receive 2,020 donations of $20.20 to close the year strong and transition into a better 2021.
Supporting the nonprofits that make up our community has never been more critical. COVID-19 has made it difficult for organizations to continue reaching the clients who need their support, and those that have continued their work do so only with the tremendous amount of effort it takes to make services safe.
“This has been a tremendously challenging year,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County, “but seeing the incredible response of the people, organizations and businesses that make up Racine County has given me hope that we can come out of this crisis for the better. I urge you to donate and volunteer to support the community that we live and work in.”
Ways to support
United Way is hopeful that through its campaign, COVID Relief efforts and Season of Caring initiative, it can revitalize Racine County to become stronger than ever. However, it takes the hands of the entire community to make change happen on such a massive scale. People are asked to consider donating their time, supplies and/or funds to United Way to support these efforts. For more information, go to:
Only as a united community can we respond, recover, reimagine and rebuild.
