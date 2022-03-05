Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County

RACINE — United Way of Racine County is proud to announce that its centennial year is officially under way as it reflects on 100 years of change and impact and extends a heartfelt thank you to the community for 100 years of support.

Founded in 1922, United Way of Racine County, then known as the Racine Community Welfare Fund, began as an effort to consolidate all charitable drives in Racine County. The first combined drive raised $75,000.

As the years went on, United Way continued to grow and change. In the 1930s and 1940s, United Way became known as the Community Chest and supported Racine County throughout the Great Depression and World War II. In 1970, the organization officially became Racine Area United Way Inc.

In 1990, Dave Maurer became United Way’s new president and CEO and refocused the organization on community building and collaboration. During this era, United Way shifted its funding process to focus on programs instead of agencies.

The new millennium brought more changes and growth to United Way. In 2002, Racine Area United Way joined with the Burlington United Fund and became United Way of Racine County. Under Maurer’s leadership in the early 2000s, United Way established its current focus areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services and aligned its work around these focus areas. Schools of Hope, an early reading proficiency program and the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) were both established during this time period.

Equity-centered work

With the arrival of new President and CEO Rodney Prunty in 2013, United Way began its shift to a deliberate focus on equity-centered work. Prunty launched United Way’s Community Conversations initiative, which invites community members to participate in kitchen-table style discussions about their goals and aspirations for Racine County. For its 2016 and 2017 cycles, these conversations focused exclusively on race, equity and inclusion.

In 2016, in partnership with Racine Unified School District, United Way implemented its new community school model at Knapp Elementary School, transforming it into Racine County’s first community school. A community school is a hub for the whole neighborhood and a home base for partner organizations, programs and resources tailored to the needs, challenges and aspirations of the community it serves. Since 2016, Julian Thomas Elementary and Mitchell K-8 have also been transformed into community schools.

In 2017, under Prunty’s leadership, United Way launched its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which helps low-to-moderate income Racine County residents receive free tax preparation and filing.

First female president

In 2019, United Way elected its first female president and CEO Ali Haigh. A Racine native, experienced fundraiser and collaborate leader, Haigh has continued the equity work started by Prunty through community-wide equity trainings and ensuring United Way initiatives and practices fit into an equitable framework. Haigh has led United Way’s efforts to support the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic through both the continuation of existing support, services and programs and the creation of new support efforts.

During Haigh’s time as president and CEO, she has shifted United Way towards a heavier focus on data and impact reporting, a strategy that will provide the organization better insights into future funding decisions and programming directions among other benefits. When United Way received a transformational gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott at the end of 2020, Haigh’s leadership helped allocate the funding into three main areas — resulting in an increase in equity-focused work through the Equity Innovation Fund, increased support for local nonprofits through the Training and Technology Fund and increased funding for community schools.

All of the milestones and impact that United Way has had over the last 100 years would not have been possible without the support of countless organizations, individuals, businesses and more. Change doesn’t exist in silos, it takes everyone, “Living United,” to make a difference. Thank you to all past, present and future supporters for strengthening Racine County.

Learn more about United Way’s work at UnitedWayRacine.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0