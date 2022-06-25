Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — As Racine County emerges from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more crucial than ever to ensure that every Racine County resident can achieve financial stability.

That’s why United Way of Racine County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides preparation and filing of tax returns to low-to-moderate income Racine County residents at no charge.

VITA’s 2022 tax season offered clients a mix of in-person and virtual services, allowing clients to choose the best option for their needs and comfort levels. The Racine Public Library, Case High School — Academies of Racine and Workforce Solutions partnered with United Way to offer in-person VITA sites, while the software programs MyFreeTaxes and GetYourRefund were available for clients looking for a virtual tax filing option. Clients could also elect to participate in a drop-off service for their tax documents.

Thanks to more than 1,000 hours of volunteer work from IRS-certified VITA volunteers, VITA returned more than $1 million in tax refunds to Racine County taxpayers in 2022 through 621 state returns and 564 federal returns. At an average charge of $200 per return through paid services, VITA saved local clients $112,800 in preparation and filing fees in 2022. VITA services also helped clients identify and receive the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) — up to $6,700 for lower-wage workers. VITA volunteers are trained to identify the qualifications for someone receiving the EITC, ensuring that everyone who is eligible can receive this credit.

“These savings are crucial when it comes to strengthening the financial stability of our community,” said Ali Haigh, United Way of Racine County president and CEO. “We know that a tax refund can be the largest paycheck a person receives all year, so eliminating barriers to receiving it, such as cost, is extremely important.”

A tax refund can help reduce financial burdens such as paying down debts, help eliminate a month of a recurring payments such as a rent payment or allow a household to invest some money for the future.

“Regardless of how someone uses a tax refund, that money is buffering their finances and stimulating the local economy,” said Lori Riffer, United Way initiatives manager, who runs United Way’s VITA program. “When we ensure that everyone receives every penny of their refund, our entire community benefits.”

Volunteers

VITA volunteers, who are integral to the success of the VITA program, also benefit from their community service experiences.

“VITA has been my way of giving back for the last 11 years,” said one volunteer. “Not only do I get to share my knowledge and help fellow community members, but I also get to learn from them and develop new friendships as well.”

For some, volunteering with VITA is also a great way to build experience as a professional. A portion of VITA’s volunteers each year are students of Case High School, whose service also provides them with career training. Case students who participate as VITA volunteers learn crucial reasoning and deduction skills, accounting skills and improve their ability to conduct themselves in a professional manner.

The VITA site at Case High School has gained state-wide recognition for its innovative and impactful work with student volunteers. So much so, that in the spring of 2022, Peter Barca, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, visited the Case’s VITA site and spent time interacting with student volunteers and learning more about the impact of the program on the Racine County community.

Thanks goes out to all of the VITA volunteers, community members, partners and clients who helped make the 2022 tax season successful.

To learn more about how United Way is strengthening the financial stability of Racine County through VITA, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0