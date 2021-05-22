Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County

United Way of Racine County is eager to launch the first of its projects funded by the transformational donation from MacKenzie Scott it received earlier this year. This project, a training and technology fund, will meet the need for resources and development among community nonprofits. The fund opens for applications on May 27.

This fund is designed to increase the efficiency, capacity, professionalism, and impact of local nonprofits and their staff and boards. Grants from the fund will provide access to trainings for nonprofit board and staff and facilitate the acquisition of technology to support ongoing modernization.

The fund is just one of the ways United Way strengthens the nonprofit sector and supports its ongoing growth. The last year has brought many changes to the organization — some of them challenges, some of them blessings, all of them indicators of a morphing landscape for nonprofits everywhere.

Model

The United Way model is founded on collaboration between nonprofits. One nonprofit may be mighty, but when nonprofits collaborate on community issues, they transform the community landscape dramatically. A core value of United Way is working as a convener, harnessing the power of community-minded individuals and organizations in support of systems-wide change.