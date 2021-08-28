Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County

RACINE — This fall, United Way of Racine County and the Racine Unified School District will welcome Mitchell K-8 School as its newest community school — the third of its kind for Racine County and the first K-8 community school.
Mitchell will follow Julian Thomas Elementary, a community school since fall 2019, and Knapp Elementary, which became Racine County’s first community school in fall 2016.
Community schools are part of United Way’s place-based LIFT (Link and Inspire for Tomorrow) strategy, which creates local partnerships between neighborhoods, nonprofits, and businesses to align resources and provide targeted support.
Community schools support their entire community on a holistic level, and both of the current community schools provide resources for the entire family, such as a school-based mental health clinic and on-site adult education classes.
Common threads among all community schools include integrated student support, expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities, active family and community engagement, and collaborative leadership and practices. The commitment of United Way impact partners and the Racine Unified School District to help provide programming plays a major role in this approach.
Creating change
Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County, cited the community school work as a prime example of United Way’s collaborative efforts to create change and impact for the community.
“We can’t do this work alone. Our partnerships with the Racine Unified School District, local nonprofits and local businesses ensure that there are enough resources to respond to the needs,” Haigh said. “We are excited to welcome the Mitchell community into this work and to begin our partnership with them.”
While all community schools have some basic threads in common, each school’s resources and programming are determined based on the unique aspirations and needs of its community.
Transformation
In preparation for Mitchell’s transformation into a community school, United Way of Racine County facilitated a series of community conversations in late 2020 and early 2021 to better understand the strengths, aspirations and needs of the community by hearing directly from Mitchell community experts. These kitchen table-style conversations consisted of teachers, staff, students, parents and community members who shared their knowledge and thoughts on the strengths and collective aspirations for Mitchell.
Potential solutions to neighborhood and school-wide issues were identified during these conversations. Engagement and unity were common themes, including creating more community engagement, partner and organizational engagement and collaboration across grade levels. Participants also identified resources for the school, such as staff incentives, additional staffing and therapists/counselors and a mental health clinic. School beautification was also a priority for the participants.
As Mitchell prepares to become a community school, the school’s leadership team is looking forward to the new opportunities and resources this transformation will include.
“We are excited about transitioning to a community school,” said directing principal Priscilla Marquez, assistant principal Alexis Morris and assistant principal Kathleen Sura in a joint statement. “Mitchell will be the first K-8 in RUSD to become a community school, and the partnerships that we will have with United Way of Racine County and other community organizations will be like none other. In addition to receiving a high-quality education, our students and families will have access to resources and targeted supports that will strengthen their social and emotional well-being and prepare them to be successful in both school and life.”
As the new school year begins amid a lingering pandemic, United Way of Racine County understands that these resources and supports will be more critical than ever. Collaboration is at the heart of this, and United Way of Racine County is looking forward to working with Mitchell, RUSD and community partners to strengthen the Mitchell neighborhood.