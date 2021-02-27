Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County offering free, virtual tax filing with VITA

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Racine County taxpayers can file their taxes virtually in both English and Spanish with United Way of Racine County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This replaces the typical in-person filing sites from past years. Filing is quick, easy and, most importantly, completely free.

Receiving a tax refund may be more important than ever this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families and individuals struggling to pay their bills and afford basic necessities. United Way of Racine County can help eliminate the cost of filing and ensure that those who are due for refunds claim them. VITA’s work has made a significant impact in Racine County in past years. In 2019, VITA helped return over $1 million in claimed tax refunds to over 700 Racine County residents. This amounts to more money for groceries, rent and other necessities for Racine County residents with low-to-moderate incomes.

To be eligible for VITA’s services, taxpayers must be Racine County residents and earn less than $66,000 per year. VITA cannot prepare returns that are Married Filing Separate (MFS) or contain rental income. VITA can, however, file tax returns from as early as 2017 through the present.

File virtually