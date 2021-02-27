Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County offering free, virtual tax filing with VITA

This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Racine County taxpayers can file their taxes virtually in both English and Spanish with United Way of Racine County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. This replaces the typical in-person filing sites from past years. Filing is quick, easy and, most importantly, completely free.
Receiving a tax refund may be more important than ever this year. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many families and individuals struggling to pay their bills and afford basic necessities. United Way of Racine County can help eliminate the cost of filing and ensure that those who are due for refunds claim them. VITA’s work has made a significant impact in Racine County in past years. In 2019, VITA helped return over $1 million in claimed tax refunds to over 700 Racine County residents. This amounts to more money for groceries, rent and other necessities for Racine County residents with low-to-moderate incomes.
To be eligible for VITA’s services, taxpayers must be Racine County residents and earn less than $66,000 per year. VITA cannot prepare returns that are Married Filing Separate (MFS) or contain rental income. VITA can, however, file tax returns from as early as 2017 through the present.
File virtually
To file virtually, eligible Racine County taxpayers can visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA on their smart phones, desktop computers or tablets to begin uploading required tax documents. No appointment is needed to begin this process, but clients must have a working phone number for a follow-up call with a VITA volunteer and an email address for electronic signatures to file their returns. United Way’s VITA page provides information on creating an email address for clients who need this information. The software is also accessible to a screen reader.
Once clients have created their account, they can begin uploading their tax documents. VITA uses a secure portal and will never request sensitive documents via email or text. Taxpayers have the option to chat with a VITA volunteer during the process of uploading documents or they can submit a question via email. Clients will then be prompted to select a day and time to discuss their completed tax return. A VITA volunteer will complete the tax return and call the client at the scheduled time for review.
Tax credits
Along with providing free tax filing services, VITA also makes it easier to claim tax credits. Thousands of households in this county are eligible to receive tax credits, which support households by decreasing the amount of taxes they owe. However, these tax credits regularly go unclaimed. The IRS estimates that as many as one in five taxpayers do not claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, which supports working families.
United Way of Racine County firmly believes that taxpayers should have free options if they cannot afford to pay to file their taxes. If taxpayers do not qualify for VITA’s volunteer preparation, they can file their 2020 taxes themselves with FSA, a free, online tax filing service. FSA has no income or form limits, and participants have access to email-based tax assistance. FSA clients can only file for the current tax year, however. More information about FSA is available at the above website.
Through VITA and FSA, United Way of Racine County fights for financial stability in Racine County. United Way understands the local economy and works with individuals, employers and the government to create a stronger community in Racine County.
By creating a financially strong community through collective efforts, United Way helps individuals experience success, families become stronger and the Racine County community see the benefits of a better quality of life.