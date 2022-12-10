Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County Inc.

RACINE — As its centennial year comes to a close, United Way of Racine County encourages everyone to support their community through a donation to United Way’s 2022 campaign.

And this year, United Way of Racine County is offering donors an additional reason to support their community through its Centennial Sweepstakes. To celebrate 100 years of impact, United Way of Racine County has teamed up with the Andis Foundation for an addition to the centennial campaign — the chance to win $10,000.

Qualifying individuals who give a new gift of $100 or more or increase their 2021 gift by 10% will be automatically entered for a chance to win. Gifts must be an undesignated donation to United Way of Racine County’s 2022 campaign. Anyone interested in entering the sweepstakes can do so through the end of the year, with the sweepstakes officially ending at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. The winner of the sweepstakes will be announced on May 31. To learn more about this opportunity, go to unitedwayracine.org/sweepstakes.

Why donate?

While the chance to win a $10,000 sweepstakes is certainly an enticing reason to donate, there are also plenty of other reasons why a donation to United Way of Racine County matters. For 100 years, United Way of Racine County has been creating real, impactful change in the Racine County community by growing with its changing needs.

In its early years, United Way of Racine County supported the Racine County community through the effects of historic events, including the Great Depression and World War II. As the years went on, United Way continued to support the Racine County community in innovative and evolving ways. In the early 2000s, it helped establish the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and began focusing on equity-centered work among other accomplishments.

United Way’s impact and reach has also grown as the years have gone by. In just the last year alone, United Way of Racine County supported more than 55,000 Racine County residents by investing in shared programming in the areas of health, education, financial stability and essential services. This means that roughly one in four Racine County residents have benefited from United Way’s shared work in the community.

Of these individuals, nearly half were under the age of 18 and almost all were at or below the Asset, Limited, Income, Constrained, Employed (ALICE) threshold. ALICE are individuals who struggle economically but do not fall below the federal poverty line. By investing in programming that prepares children for future success, and helps individuals and families gain financial stability, United Way is ensuring that everyone in the Racine County community has the tools they need to succeed.

Throughout the years, United Way has grown and changed, but one area has remained consistent throughout the last 100 years — United Way’s commitment to meeting the unique needs of the Racine County community. No matter what challenges face Racine County, United Way has always been a driving force in identifying and filling gaps in service. Through its commitment to data-driven results, United Way has consistently created real change for the Racine County community over the years.

It takes everyone

This change doesn’t happen alone, though. United Way’s countless donors, volunteers and partners are crucial to its 100 years of success and will continue to be crucial to its future success. It truly takes everyone working together to create widespread, impactful change. A donation to United Way of Racine County’s centennial campaign will help ensure that the next 100 years work are even more impactful than the first.

To learn more about United Way’s work and to make a donation, visit unitedwayracine.org/live-united.