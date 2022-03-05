Community Newsletter: The Salvation Army of Racine

RACINE — At the end of each year, there is much anticipation about how well the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has done. The donations from the Christmas season make up the bulk of The Salvation Army of Racine’s budget for the year. These donations affect the ability of The Salvation Army to continue to provide the programs and services the community has come to rely upon. Fewer donations mean less can be provided.

How wonderful to report that the 2021 Racine Red Kettle Campaign surpassed all previous years in both donations and the number of volunteers who helped.

The Red Kettle goal was $135,000 and the overall Christmas giving goal was $350,000. Our overall Christmas donations have totaled $363,241. The red kettles raised $228,638. The highest giving day in the Racine Salvation Army’s history was on Dec. 18 when Fisk Johnson, CEO of SC Johnson & Sons, doubled that day’s donations of $50,169.35 giving The Salvation Army a gift of $100,339. First Call Heating and Cooling matched donations on Dec. 23 that totaled $8,253.05, our second highest day of giving. Community members were especially generous on the match days.

Volunteers rang bells nearly every day of the six-week campaign, some individual volunteers ringing a total of 36 hours. This year, 298 ringers volunteered with an additional 175 volunteers for the Angel Tree, for a total of 1,158 hours. Volunteers from businesses, service clubs, churches and scouting groups, along with a host of individuals, made a big impact on this outstanding outcome.

Angel Tree

The Christmas season also means Angel Tree and Adopt a Family for The Salvation Army. Many businesses, service groups, churches and schools provide toys to the Angel Tree program. Along with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots, toys were received from area organizations, churches, businesses and schools as well as individuals. There were 877 children from 277 families who each received five gifts. Thirty-eight families were adopted by local businesses, individuals and service groups. Adopt a Family provides not only toys to the children but includes giving the parents gifts for themselves that many times they cannot afford.

This year The Salvation Army was able to include teens ages 13 to 17 in its Angel Tree program, providing a $25 gift card to 111 teens.

Healthy meals, food

Christmas giving stays in Racine and helps our community all year long. The Healthy Kids’ Diner has been able to expand from two to five community policing houses, providing 560 healthy evening meals Monday through Friday. The Weekend Food Sack Program provides 480 bags each Friday to 480 children in various Racine Unified School District schools.

The Weekend Food Sack Program provides single serve items for children who have little food during the weekend. The food pantry serves approximately 200 families a month providing nonperishable food as well as meat, milk, cheese, butter, eggs, fresh fruit and vegetables as available. Hygiene items, baby formula, diapers and wipes are also given as available.

The Racine community’s generous support during the Christmas season and throughout the year makes these programs and others possible. A thank you goes out to the Racine community for its generous hearts. To learn more about The Salvation Army, go to saracine.org.

