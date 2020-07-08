Community Newsletter: The Prairie School

The son of an art teacher, Leo Schmitz understands the most important lesson of creativity: take the chance. Start. Once you begin, there’s no telling what kind of beauty and magic might emerge.
On a dreary, monotonous day in spring filled with its fair share of drear and monotony, Leo, a third-grader at The Prairie School, had a bright, brilliant thought: What would happen if he took his new normal – distance learning — and swapped out school for baseball?
Armed with his great idea, he did what generations of great idea-havers have done before him: he checked with mom.
“Students began realizing that an important component missing from their lives was just the casual conversations that happen at school between teachers and students,” said Vicki Schmitz, chair of Prairie’s Visual Art Department. “So Leo asked if he could have the call with the Reske boys to talk baseball. No academics.”
The Reske video chat was a Zoom call featuring the following lineup: Leo, the aforementioned creative, dynamic third-grader; David Reske, a 2016 Prairie graduate, current Marquette University senior and club baseball player who had been doing his student teaching in Leo’s third-grade classroom this semester; and David’s brother, Elliott, a Prairie junior, member of Vicki Schmitz’s Advisory Group, and member of Prairie’s varsity baseball team.
“Through Leo’s check-ins with David and [third-grade teacher] Kathryn LaLonde, and my check-ins with Elliott for advisory, it became apparent they were all really missing baseball,” said Schmitz.
#BetterTogether
During a tough spring when COVID-19 was king and social distancing required kitchens and living rooms to become science labs and reading spaces, Prairie, a community committed to creativity and collaboration ever since Imogene P. Johnson opened the doors in 1965, operated with a simple hashtag as its modus operandi: We are #BetterTogether.
And with the administration and teachers and parents communicating often about how to ensure learning and social interaction could continue with as much normalcy as possible, students were afforded opportunities to build relationships even while apart.
Upper School students produced a Live at 5 virtual talent show, emceed by Ayanna Crenshaw ’20 — DJ Yaya in the house — and featuring students performing songs and reciting original poetry.
Fourth-grade students, tasked with thinking about their role in restoring the environment, held a virtual day of tree planting after their teachers — Mrs. Henke Mueller, Mrs. Mente, Mrs. Jaramillo and Mr. Winnen — coordinated, bagged, and delivered each student’s choice of tree to their home.
Studying under the direction of Prairie’s instrumental music teacher and renowned jazz musician Jamie Breiwick, Flynn Baker ’20, Michael Batten ’23, and Alec Minkevych ’20 completed a passion project they had started before the pandemic hit: an original arrangement of the music from Disney’s “Mandalorian,” produced as an electronically-rendered version of the visual score.
A third-grader talked baseball with his much older buddies.
“The Reske video chat was a very cool moment for us,” said Schmitz. “Honestly, it warmed my heart.”
On a sunny afternoon in early May, a Cubs fan in elementary school, armed with his 2019 Year-in-Review magazine, logged onto Zoom and met up with some Brewers fans in high school and college to talk about the national pastime. They talked offseason trades and what a shortened season might mean for pennant races. They talked about this year’s trade deadline and what that might mean for Milwaukee and Chicago.
During a spring where so much of what we hold dear was lost, three friends, united because of Prairie and baseball and the desire to connect, found an afternoon to bond over something they love.
All because a baseball-missing boy took a chance.
Tours
