Community Newsletter: The Prairie School

Studying under the direction of Prairie’s instrumental music teacher and renowned jazz musician Jamie Breiwick, Flynn Baker ’20, Michael Batten ’23, and Alec Minkevych ’20 completed a passion project they had started before the pandemic hit: an original arrangement of the music from Disney’s “Mandalorian,” produced as an electronically-rendered version of the visual score.

A third-grader talked baseball with his much older buddies.

“The Reske video chat was a very cool moment for us,” said Schmitz. “Honestly, it warmed my heart.”

On a sunny afternoon in early May, a Cubs fan in elementary school, armed with his 2019 Year-in-Review magazine, logged onto Zoom and met up with some Brewers fans in high school and college to talk about the national pastime. They talked offseason trades and what a shortened season might mean for pennant races. They talked about this year’s trade deadline and what that might mean for Milwaukee and Chicago.

During a spring where so much of what we hold dear was lost, three friends, united because of Prairie and baseball and the desire to connect, found an afternoon to bond over something they love.

All because a baseball-missing boy took a chance.

