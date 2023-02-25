RACINE — It doesn’t take a scholar to recognize the historic significance of the property located at 600 Caron Butler Drive on Racine’s far southeast neighborhood. The DeKoven Center, with its American Gothic buildings, dates back to the 1860s and 1870s.

It is one of a few remaining intact historic collegiate quadrangles left in America. Because Racine College did not have a steady increase in enrollment after 1876, there was little need for additional building or modernization of the five original campus buildings. Today we have this rare, unaltered architectural treasure sitting on 10 pristine acres overlooking Lake Michigan.

Recognized by the National Register of Historic Places, the Racine Historical Society and one of Wisconsin’s Most Sacred Places, these buildings sit today just as they had 180 years ago. In the middle of the quadrangle sits St. John’s Chapel with its original stained glass windows, aisle-facing pews, staircase and woodwork. The great halls, where wedding receptions and large groups now meet, have 80 years of stained glass windows, lending beauty to events held at the DeKoven Center.

Wedding venue

“Everywhere you look is a picture-perfect setting,” said bride Diana Burca. “The DeKoven Center was simply the most beautiful and picturesque wedding venue we have ever seen. The stone buildings, historic architecture, lush gardens and lake views all contributed to creating the perfect setting for our wedding. Many of our guests came from Chicago and Cleveland and were all blown away by this hidden gem in Wisconsin.”

“Unlike many venues which closed and went out of business since the COVID pandemic, the DeKoven Center not only survived, but has thrived,” according to Lynn Biese-Carroll, the DeKoven Center executive director. “We were able to find a way to be of service while everything else closed and our programs have just exploded since.”

While much of the beauty and history remains unaltered, much about the DeKoven Center has had a revival. The kitchen staff found a need in 2020 which developed into a new program in 2022. “What started in 2020 as a small project to assist low income seniors with meals during COVID-19, has grown into an ongoing program that provides nearly 1,000 meals/week for distribution at St. Luke’s Hospitality Center, in addition to running our full-service retreat center kitchen program.”

DeKoven gym, gardens

The DeKoven gym is also home to 18 neighborhood youth and adult basketball teams and soccer teams throughout the winter.

The old English gardens and walkways have become a continued source of peace and tranquility for people leisurely strolling in the neighborhood.

An array of educational series, art festivals, a high school Madrigal dinner, sword fighters, holiday parties and family reunions enjoyed the English gardens and views of Lake Michigan.

From helping to feed the hungry to hosting conferences and retreats, weddings and neighborhood kids, the historic DeKoven Center is a community asset that continues to flourish in Racine.

To inquire about the DeKoven Center’s availability, call 262-633-6401 or email info@dekovencenter.org.