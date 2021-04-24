Community Newsletter: The Arc of Racine County

Among the members of The Arc of Racine County’s 100%ers group is Dan Dolensek.

The 100%ers are a peer to peer mentoring and support group for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities focused on achieving employment and independence.

This program is supported by grants from United Way of Racine County’s Community Workforce Development Fund and the Knights of Columbus of St. Lucy Catholic Church.

Donlensek is a cashier at Malicki’s Piggy Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.

“The thing I like best about my job is interacting with the customers,” said Dolensek. “My ambition is to become a supervisor.”

Dolensek enjoys creative writing, especially writing poetry, playing basketball as a part of Special Olympics, playing computer games and watching football. He passed his driving test and has been driving for a year. Dolensek values friends and strives for respect.