Community Newsletter: The Arc of Racine County

Among the members of The Arc of Racine County’s 100%ers group is Dan Dolensek.
The 100%ers are a peer to peer mentoring and support group for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities focused on achieving employment and independence.
This program is supported by grants from United Way of Racine County’s Community Workforce Development Fund and the Knights of Columbus of St. Lucy Catholic Church.
Donlensek is a cashier at Malicki’s Piggy Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave.
“The thing I like best about my job is interacting with the customers,” said Dolensek. “My ambition is to become a supervisor.”
Dolensek enjoys creative writing, especially writing poetry, playing basketball as a part of Special Olympics, playing computer games and watching football. He passed his driving test and has been driving for a year. Dolensek values friends and strives for respect.
“Dan is very courteous, polite, hardworking, always on time and dependable,” said Lisa Groleau, customer service manager at Malicki’s. “He is a pleasure to be around and the customers love him. He has built up his skills as he has worked with us. Even if he has no customers, he always keeps busy by cleaning and straightening the shelves. Dan has worked at our store for seven years and is a great asset for our store.”
The 100%ers meet on the third Wednesday of each month. It’s open to young adults with an intellectual or development disability interested in accomplishing more — employment, independence and a social network. They hold fundraisers and social programs throughout the year. Facilitators are volunteers Gennie Prins and Wally Herman.
To join the group, volunteer or make a donation, call The Arc at 262-634-6303 or go to thearcofracine.org.
The Arc of Racine County is a nonprofit organization that advocates for students and young adults with intellectual and development disabilities. The organization has been serving the Racine community for more than 65 years.