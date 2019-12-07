Community Newsletter: The Arc of Racine County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Students participate in hands-on activities that can be taken home and used as talking tools at meetings with case managers at school and agency meetings. They help students express their needs and wants, identify their individual interests and abilities, explore their hopes and dreams for the future, identify short and long-term goals and learn how to make an action plan to solve a problem or express a concern. These activities are stepping stones for students to learn about themselves, talk about their abilities, and practice self-advocacy skills to build independence and self-esteem.

The Arc encourages community involvement. The Arc volunteers and board members participate in local and state initiatives with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities to promote socialization, advocacy and independence. They invite parents, siblings and community volunteers who would like to help and/or join them in these initiatives. The Arc welcomes suggestions and participation.

The Arc mission

The Arc of Racine County is a nonprofit organization and is the local chapter of Arc WI and Arc US. It is funded through donations from individuals and businesses, community grants and private foundations.