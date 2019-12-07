Community Newsletter: The Arc of Racine County

The Arc of Racine County provides information on disability rights and services, educational programs, direct advocacy at school meetings and referral services to local agencies for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
The Arc advocates for parents of children with special education needs. The organization staff provide direct support to parents to discuss concerns, review and answer questions regarding the student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP) or 504 Plan, guides parents through the evaluation process for special education services, attends school meetings as needed, and offers guidance and referrals to local agencies for information on benefits, recreation, transition services, employment and other needed services in the community.
The Arc serves more than 300 families each year to help students ages 3-21 receive the appropriate level of special education services that will help improve their educational outcomes.
Workshops, programs
The Arc hosts educational workshops for parents and guardians. Its series of educational workshops this spring will include topics of concern: The IEP process, special education laws and rights, transition services, employment and guardianship. Details will be posted on The Arc website.
The Arc teaches educational programs to students with disabilities. The School to Community Transition Project offers educational programs for students and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to improve social and communication skills. Mentors from the community are trained to assist Arc staff in school and community settings.
Students participate in hands-on activities that can be taken home and used as talking tools at meetings with case managers at school and agency meetings. They help students express their needs and wants, identify their individual interests and abilities, explore their hopes and dreams for the future, identify short and long-term goals and learn how to make an action plan to solve a problem or express a concern. These activities are stepping stones for students to learn about themselves, talk about their abilities, and practice self-advocacy skills to build independence and self-esteem.
The Arc encourages community involvement. The Arc volunteers and board members participate in local and state initiatives with adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities to promote socialization, advocacy and independence. They invite parents, siblings and community volunteers who would like to help and/or join them in these initiatives. The Arc welcomes suggestions and participation.
The Arc mission
The Arc of Racine County is a nonprofit organization and is the local chapter of Arc WI and Arc US. It is funded through donations from individuals and businesses, community grants and private foundations.
Its mission is to advocate for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by safeguarding their rights, facilitating choice, and promoting independence and inclusion in school and community life.
The Arc of Racine County is supported by the Racine Dominicans, SC Johnson, Knights of Columbus and United Way of Racine County.
For more information, go to thearcofracine.org or call 262-634-6303.