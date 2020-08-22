Community Newsletter: The Arc of Racine County

“I have been working with The Arc for about 12 years now, said Julie Ewing, a parent of a Special Education Advocacy Program participant. “I have four children that have an IEP and unique needs. Anytime I have a question about my child’s progress, situations that may arise during the school year, or if something just doesn’t seem quite right and I feel my child’s needs are not being met, The Arc has always been there and helped me through and seen to it that my child receives the best education they deserve. My oldest has now graduated from high school and I believe The Arc helped make this possible.”