Community Newsletter: The Arc of Racine County

Two new grants from United Way of Racine County’s Community Workforce and the Knights of Columbus helped get a new program for The Arc of Racine County off the ground.
The Arc 100%ers is a peer to peer mentoring and support group for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The goal of the group is to assist members in acquiring and retaining employment and by so doing the ability to achieve independence. It all starts with a job and leads to independent housing, financial independence, transportation, a social network and self esteem.
Robert Despins, a 100%ers member, is an employee at Pick ‘n Save in Mount Pleasant. He has worked his job as a full-time utility clerk for more than one year and his responsibilities include bagging groceries, stocking the dairy area, organizing the shopping carts and getting products for customers in line.
“The two things I like best about my job is helping customers and making money,” said Despins. “I really like what I am doing but someday I would like to go to Gateway and study electronics.”
“Robert demonstrates all our key values — honesty, integrity, respect, diversity, safety and inclusion,” said Joel VanWinkle, Pick ‘n Save store director. “Whenever Robert is on the schedule, we know it will be a smooth shift,” added Tina Albrecht, human resources manager.
In his spare time Despins likes to spend time with friends, bike rides and pencil drawing. He is also a Racine Raiders fan.
The Arc 100%ers have a monthly meeting on the third Wednesday of the month, and hold fundraisers and social programs throughout the year. To join the group or learn about hiring, volunteering to help or financially supporting the 100%ers, visit The Arc of Racine County website for more information.
Young adults with an intellectual or development disability who are interested in accomplishing a job, independence and a social network are invited to attend a meeting.
Advocacy program
The Arc’s Special Education Advocacy Program received a boost in funding for the 2020-21 school year. New grants from Racine Community Foundation, We Energies Foundation and the A.C. Buhler Family were added to continued funding from SC Johnson, United Way of Racine County and the Racine Dominicans Mission Fund.
The program includes:
- Review of the student’s Individualized Educational Program (IEP) or 504 Plan
- Assistance requesting special education evaluations and re-evaluations
- Attendance at IEP and school meetings
- Guidance on benefits and resources available in the community
- Educational sessions on special education rights and laws, understanding the IEP document and best practices in special education
- Self-advocacy activities for teens 12 and older in classroom and community settings
- Parent to parent mentoring to assist parents with resources and services in the community
“I have been working with The Arc for about 12 years now, said Julie Ewing, a parent of a Special Education Advocacy Program participant. “I have four children that have an IEP and unique needs. Anytime I have a question about my child’s progress, situations that may arise during the school year, or if something just doesn’t seem quite right and I feel my child’s needs are not being met, The Arc has always been there and helped me through and seen to it that my child receives the best education they deserve. My oldest has now graduated from high school and I believe The Arc helped make this possible.”
About The Arc
The Arc of Racine County is a nonprofit organization that advocates for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by safeguarding their rights, facilitating choice, and promoting independence and inclusion in school and community life. The Arc of Racine County was established in 1954 and is affiliated with the state and national organizations. For more information, contact The Arc at 262-634-6303 or visit the website at thearcofracine.org.
