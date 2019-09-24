Body safety is a topic that we know we need to teach our kids. Not only do we want to keep our children safe, but we also want them to respect the body boundaries of others. Parents have a duty to teach consent skills to empower their children and protect them from abuse, but sometimes it is difficult to know where to begin.
Stop Child Abuse & Neglect (SCAN) suggests to start by teaching kids that they are the bosses of their own bodies, and they have a say in who touches them. Also, teach them to ask for permission before they touch someone or take something. Don’t force affection. Just like your child needs another person’s permission to hug them, so does someone who wants to hug your child. And your child — and your child only — is the only one who can give that permission. Finally, read picture books about consent with them.
One of the most important things parents can do, beyond keeping kids healthy and safe, is to read with them. That means starting when they are newborns and continuing well beyond the years that they can read by themselves. Research shows that early reading with children helps them learn to speak, interact, bond with parents and read early themselves. Reading with kids who already know how to read helps them feel close to caretakers, understand the world around them and be empathetic citizens of the world.
Recommended reading
In addition to those benefits, reading with your child can be an important method of “info-tainment.” In other words, it is a way to teach little ones lessons without them knowing they are actually learning. This includes books that introduce and/or reinforce the safety information SCAN brings up in their classroom.
Below are some suggested books that SCAN recommends for story time and for starting conversations about body safety, respectful boundaries and consent. They include lessons on identifying safe and unsafe feelings and touches, recognizing early warning signs, developing a safety network, using correct names for private body parts, and understanding the difference between secrets and surprises. Consider adding these books into your rotation:
- "Hands Are not for Hitting" (Martine Agassi)
- "A Little Book About Safety" (Samantha Kurtz-Counter, Abbie Schiller)
- "I Can Play it Safe" (Alison Feigh)
- "Do You Have a Secret?" (Jennifer Moore-Mallinos)
- :Not in Room 204" (Shannon Riggs)
- "My Body — What I say Goes" (Jayneen Sanders)
- "Let’s Talk About Body Boundaries" (Jayneen Sanders)
- "Some Secrets Should Never be Kept" (Jayneen Sanders)
- "No Means No!" (Jayneen Sanders)
- "I Said NO!" (Kimberly King)
- "Miles is the Boss of his Body" (Samantha Kutzman-Counter, Abbie Schiller)
- "What Does it Mean to be Safe?" (Rana DiOrio)
- "Know Tiny Secrets" (Latasha Fleming)
Using some of these books can help you start some really important conversations with your child. However, before you read them with your child, read them through yourself first so that you can judge if the information is appropriate for your child and so you are familiar with the story. Finally, see these stories as a springboard to further conversation, discussion, and continued teaching and learning.
