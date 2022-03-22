Community newsletter: Take a Taste Out of Crime set March 25

MOUNT PLEASANT — No, it’s not the catch phrase coined by McGruff the Crime Dog — that’s “take a bite out of crime”.

Take a Taste Out of Crime is the name of Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.’s 11th annual fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

In the atmosphere of a casual after-work social, TATOOC is an evening filled with samplings of food and drink with the added ambiance of live music.

It is an opportunity for attendees to enjoy the company of neighbors and friends and take part in some friendly bidding.

Event-goers are treated to samplings of wines, beers and spirits and morsels of Wisconsin cheeses. Souvenir TATOOC tasting glasses are provided. A smorgasbord of hot hors d’oeuvres and fresh vegetables is included and a cash bar is available.

Auction, raffle, music

Tastings are just a part of what the evening has in store. Attendees can stroll through two ballrooms filled with more than 130 displayed auction and raffle items. There is a varied selection of bidding choices including automotive, household, outdoor recreation and sporting goods items; tickets for sporting events; theme baskets; and gift certificates donated by local merchants.

Everyone can revel in the sounds of live music and the jazz stylings of local bands CSQ and Men in Black.

Packers guest

RNW also continues its tradition of hosting noteworthy and celebrated sports figures at TATOOC. Attendees can meet, greet and have a conversation with Green Bay Packer Super Bowl XXXI Champion cornerback Craig Newsome beginning at 6 p.m. (a paid admission ticket is required; autograph fees benefit special charities).

Tickets

Advance tickets cost $40 and can be purchased at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, Hometown Pharmacy and the RNW office at 800 Center St., Room 316. Tickets are available online at racinenw.com/about_tatooc.html. Day-of-event tickets are $50. Donations are also welcome. For more information, call 262-637-5711.

How it helps

TATOOC is the major fundraiser for Racine Neighborhood Watch a non-profit organization. It supports RNW’s mission to work with residents to “create safe, friendly, and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community.” Since 1983, RNW has been a strong and effective advocate for crime prevention and safety, cooperation among neighbors and neighborhood stability. It organizes and empowers residents to take responsibility for the neighborhoods in which they live by building and promoting positive neighbor-to-neighbor and productive community-police relationships.

As part of its commitment to crime prevention, neighbors, safe neighborhoods and the community, RNW promotes best practices for effective crime prevention and the Neighborhood Block Watch program. The organization regularly communicates with block captains and offers trainings. RNW teaches residents about dealing with quality-of-life concerns and educates them about useful ways to resolve concerns at the neighborhood level. Through its meetings, programming and events, RNW helps beautify neighborhoods, connects local community resources and contributes to the community’s well-being.

Working closely with neighbors and law enforcement, RNW facilitates monthly meetings with neighbors and police at six City of Racine and one Village of Mount Pleasant Community Oriented Policing (COP) houses (located in formerly troubled areas) to keep the neighborhoods stable and safe. Unlike a Neighborhood Block Watch, these meetings target a larger geographic area than a single block. RNW, COP officers and residents work together to problem-solve neighborhood issues and put those solutions into action. RNW is a catalyst for long-term stabilization of these areas by contributing to positive police-neighbor relationships, improving the quality of life and reducing crime.

