Community Newsletter: Summertime sizzles with family fun in Waterford

WATERFORD — Family fun is flowing like the Fox River in Waterford this summer and visitors are invited to check out some of the community’s warm-weather offerings.

Village officials have introduced the perfect remedy for the summertime Monday blues — Fun & Food on First, hosted from 4 to 8 p.m. each Monday through Aug. 30 at Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St.

Organizers created the series in an effort to attract more people to the newly-expanded green space, according to Colleen Schauer, the village’s public information officer.

“Many restaurants are closed on Mondays after the busy weekend, so we wanted to give people options for dining out,” said Schauer. “People are (also) getting back into the start of the work week, so cooking on Monday nights is one less thing to worry about.”

A variety of food vendors will be on site each week and the Lions Club of Waterford will host a beer tent. Yard games, end-of-the month bounce houses and popup entertainment will also be added to the evenings.

Beer garden with a view

Racine Brewing Co. and the Village of Waterford have teamed up to offer craft beers and soda at the Ten Club Beer Garden, 100 S. First St., through Saturday, Oct. 9