Community Newsletter: Summertime sizzles with family fun in Waterford

WATERFORD — Family fun is flowing like the Fox River in Waterford this summer and visitors are invited to check out some of the community’s warm-weather offerings.
Village officials have introduced the perfect remedy for the summertime Monday blues — Fun & Food on First, hosted from 4 to 8 p.m. each Monday through Aug. 30 at Ten Club Park, 100 S. First St.
Organizers created the series in an effort to attract more people to the newly-expanded green space, according to Colleen Schauer, the village’s public information officer.
“Many restaurants are closed on Mondays after the busy weekend, so we wanted to give people options for dining out,” said Schauer. “People are (also) getting back into the start of the work week, so cooking on Monday nights is one less thing to worry about.”
A variety of food vendors will be on site each week and the Lions Club of Waterford will host a beer tent. Yard games, end-of-the month bounce houses and popup entertainment will also be added to the evenings.
Beer garden with a view
Racine Brewing Co. and the Village of Waterford have teamed up to offer craft beers and soda at the Ten Club Beer Garden, 100 S. First St., through Saturday, Oct. 9
The beer garden, set along the Fox River, is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. On select Thursdays, when River Rhythms is scheduled, the beer garden is closed, but Racine Brewing Co. will serve drinks at the shows in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
Live music is presented every Saturday. Throughout the week, visitors are encouraged to grab takeout from a local eatery or order from a nearby food truck and enjoy the outdoors.
Movies in the Park
Lawn chairs are filling up Village Hall Park every Thursday in 2021, with the recent addition of Movies in the Park added to Waterford’s summertime lineup.
Since 2007, Waterford River Rhythms has attracted large crowds to the free music in the park series on alternating weeks throughout the summer.
The River Rhythms’ 15th season is underway through Aug. 26, with movies showing the weeks that music is not scheduled.
Village Administrative Clerk Alysa Robbins, who organized the series, said she is pleased to offer another opportunity for the community to gather and the variety of movies selected appeal to everyone.
Families are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the showings scheduled at dusk. Concessions are available from the Creative Youth Performing Arts Collaboration. Scheduled movies include:
- July 8 — “Avengers — End Game”
- July 22 — “Despicable Me”
- Aug. 5 — “Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle”
- Aug. 19 — “Tangled”
- Sept. 2 — “Grease Sing-a-Long”
For a complete River Rhythms schedule and information on featured bands, visit waterfordriverrhythms.org.
Celebrate in small town USA
The Tichigan Lake Fireworks committee will blast off a 50-year tradition with its annual display at dusk Saturday, July 3. Boaters and shoreline spectators can expect the biggest show yet, according to volunteers who have set a goal to raise $30,000 this year in celebration of the milestone.
Boaters can access public launches at Huening Park on North River Street or the Tichigan Lake Public Boat Launch off Bridge Drive.
Viewing can be done off the water too at Town of Waterford Park on Jensen Parkway.
The display is brought to the community through volunteer hours and donations. To donate or volunteer, visit tichiganlakefireworks.com.
‘Let Freedom Ring!’
For nearly four decades, Waterford has celebrated Independence Day with its annual Fourth of July parade. This year the Lions Club of Waterford want to “Let Freedom Ring!,” this year’s theme.
Parade chairman Lion Scott Gunderson, who has been an organizer since the parade’s inception, said as with past parades, more than 100 participants will parade through town, as thousands of spectators line the streets.
“People know it’s a great, small-town atmosphere and they love to celebrate our country’s freedom in this way,” he said. “Everyone is welcome to come together and celebrate the Fourth of July.”
The parade will be preceded by a Kids Parade at 10:30 a.m., with lineup at Fifth and Aber streets. Gunderson encourages youngsters to decorate their bikes, scooters and wagons to join.
The main parade begins at 11 a.m., departing from the corner of Seventh and Main streets and proceeding down to Milwaukee Avenue to end at Trailside Elementary School, 615 N. Milwaukee Ave.
It’s not too late to register. Participants can register in advance by visiting waterfordlionsclub.org, or by visiting the registration booth at lineup on the morning of the event.
Per tradition, the Lions will have its Great Duck Pin Raffle, with Lions selling pins throughout the event for cash prizes. The fundraiser helps to offset parade costs and will be used to help support local food panties.
Celebrate Waterford
Explore Waterford will host its very first Celebrate Waterford festival on Saturday, July 10.
Beginning at 10 a.m., a portion of Main Street will be closed to traffic for the Lynch 250 Chopper Trike races. Teams of four will compete, racing through downtown for a chance to win cash prizes. Foursis’ Cornhole Tournament begins at 11 a.m. and continues throughout the day.
A children’s area will include bounce houses, mini circus, games, petting zoo and a CASE tractor track with a sand pit and mini digger.
Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with local musicians playing all original music. The celebration will end with a fireworks display scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
For more information, for sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit explorewaterford.org or call 262-534-5911.