Community Newsletter: Stop Child Abuse and Neglect

Secondly, having open conversations with children about the holidays is helpful. These conversations can be used to facilitate open-mindedness about how people celebrate holidays differently. They can also be used to set clear expectations about gifts, outings, and behavior. Instead of trying to take on everything, parents can ask children to help with simple tasks and give small concrete steps to accomplish them.

Thirdly, it is important to keep things in perspective. The holiday season is short. If people look at their plans and feel overwhelmed, they can narrow it down to activities that mean the most to their family and save the rest for another time. After the holidays there will be time to catch up on things that got behind. And if things do not go as planned? That is normal. Holidays are not going to be picture-perfect. Keep realistic expectations.

Self-care

Finally, parents must take care of themselves. Parents need to give themselves the gift of self-care. It is important to get the rest, nutrition and relaxation time they need. Maybe it can even involve the children. For example, a family walk together could be a nice break. As a bonus, having the children stay active will cut down on hyperactivity.

Be a donor

For more information about the Stop Child Abuse & Neglect program of BeLEAF Survivors, email info@beleafsurvivors.org or call 262-619-1633. To make a donation to SCAN, mail contributions to their office at 2000 Domanik Drive, 4th Floor, Racine, WI 53404, or visit the donation page at beleafsurvivors.org. Donations are utilized to keep SCAN programming available at no cost to the community. Services are currently funded by donations as well as by the United Way of Racine County and the United Way of Kenosha County.

