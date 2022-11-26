 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Newsletter: Stop Child Abuse and Neglect

RACINE — ‘Tis the season when people give thanks for their good fortune during the past year and throughout their lives. It is also a good time to consider how to give back with special year-end activities or gifts. BeLEAF Survivors would like people to consider them as a worthy beneficiary of that year-end goodwill.

BeLEAF houses two very important programs to the Racine and Kenosha communities — Stop Child Abuse & Neglect and Sexual Assault Services. SCAN teaches children what abuse is, what to do if it happens and how to get help. SAS provides a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing after sexual assault in Racine County.

SAS is deemed the sexual assault service provider for Racine County by the Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault and is the only program in the county that is dedicated to the full continuum of needs of sexual assault victims. Services include a 24-hour hotline, 24-hour hospital response, family advocacy at the Racine County Child Advocacy Center, personal and legal advocacy, counseling/ therapy, support groups and community awareness/ education. Free services are available in English and Spanish.

SCAN teaches free child abuse prevention lessons to thousands of children each year and spreads the word that abuse is never a child’s fault. SCAN lessons teach personal safety skills to children to diminish their risk of victimization.

How to help

GIVING TUESDAY: This is a movement to unleash the power of radical generosity. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a movement that inspires millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Consider BeLEAF Survivors as a recipient of this seasonal generosity by visiting their donation page at https://beleafsurvivors.org/donate.

YEAR END GIVING: Please consider BeLEAF Survivors for a special year-end monetary gift or donation. Such a donation offers benefits to the giver in the form of income tax deductions, capital gains savings and other financial advantages. However, the benefits to BeLEAF would be equally significant. Also, if you happen to be a Thrivent Financial client, you have a unique ability to select nonprofits like BeLEAF Survivors as recipients of Thrivent Choice Dollars; go to thrivent.com. These dollars expire at the end of the year.

People can also mail charitable contributions to BeLEAF Survivors, 2000 Domanik Drive, No. 404, Racine, WI, 53404. To get involved or for more information, call Karen Fetherston at 262-619-1634.

"You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you."

— John Bunyan

