Some fundraisers want people to exert themselves like walk/runs, triathlons, stair climbs or bike rides. Some fundraisers invite guests to activities meant for adults like wine tastings, casino nights, galas or golf outings. Those are wonderful ideas and great fun, but how about something kid-approved and family-friendly?
That’s the inspiration behind SCAN’s Cones for Kids and for the past nine years it has been an event that has been discovered by hundreds, become a summer family tradition and grown by word-of-mouth.
SCAN will hold its ninth annual SCAN’s Cones For Kids from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Racine Masonic Center, 1012 Main St. Funds raised will help get SCAN into more classrooms so children can benefit from important safety messages. Aurora Health Care, Educator’s Credit Union, Carthage College, Rasmussen Diamonds, Thrivent Financial, GardTec, Carpetland USA, Chocolate City Travel and Wells Brothers are supporters of this unique event.
Attendees will receive sample mini-cones from area ice cream, custard and gelato shops. Culver’s, Divino Gelato, Georgie Porgie’s, Sugar Shack and Chocolate Shoppe will provide unique flavors of their products. This year’s lineup: Blood Orange, Bubblegum, Dulce de Leche Cheesecake, Smore’s Twist and Zanzibar Chocolate Mint. Guests can taste and vote for their favorite to win the SCAN’s Golden Scoop Award.
Entertainment will be provided by Big Balloon Tycoon and Guardians of the Children. Crafts will be available with RAM on the Road. Appearances will be made by Mrs. Southeastern Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary and Mrs. Wisconsin America Michelle Weisheim.
Tickets
Tickets cost $7.50 in advance or $10 at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Tickets include entry into the event, a mini cone from each of the vendors, craft projects and balloon art for each child. The silent auction offers dozens of items for children and families including Southwest Airline tickets, event tickets, and activity and attraction passes. There will also be gift cards and merchandise from local restaurants and businesses. For a complete list of the auction donors, go to scanwi.org.
Space is limited to 350 guests and advance tickets are recommended. For reservations, contact Karen Fetherston at 262-619-1633 or email karenfromscan@focusracine.org.
About SCAN
The Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) program provides child abuse prevention lessons to children in preschool, kindergarten, second, fourth and sixth grades in Racine and Kenosha County public, private and parochial schools.
SCAN teaches children to know what abuse is, what to do if it happens and how to get help. SCAN also discusses stranger safety with younger children and older students get information about social media safety including cyberbullying, Internet predators and sexting.
Above all, SCAN wants children to realize that abuse is never the fault of the child. SCAN programs have been in the community for more than 36 years and have touched the lives of more than 12,700 children during the 2018-2019 school year alone. Chances are you, your children or grandchildren have had SCAN lessons at school.
How to support SCAN
SCAN is always seeking funds to keep programming in as many schools as possible in the coming year. For information on how to make a donation or get involved, call the SCAN office at 262-619-1633.
SCAN is funded by the United Way of Racine County, the United Way of Kenosha County, Racine County Human Services, Racine Community Foundation and through private donations from local churches, schools, individuals and businesses.
