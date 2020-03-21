Community Newsletter: Stop Child Abuse and Neglect

There is a significant risk to children for experiencing child abuse and neglect during these times of extreme stress and uncertainty; the outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Parents may have a loss of income due to unpaid time off or the unexpected need for childcare. Some parents may even have a lack of food resources because they rely on school meal programs. Parents that have children home from school, it helps to reduce stress by having and keeping a consistent routine. Routine has benefits for both children and parents. Structure not only helps children deal with stress but can also help teach children responsibility and self-control.

Create a schedule

Create a schedule for your family, implement chores and fun activities. A schedule will help reduce stress for parents as well as behavioral issues with children. When parents notice that they are becoming overwhelmed by the stress they can take a time out, so they don’t take it out on their children. It is easier to take a deep breath, turn on some music, and have someone to call for help. There are also ways to let out steam, a quick run around the block with their children or a communal yell, whatever it takes to let it out.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wear blue