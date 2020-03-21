Community Newsletter: Stop Child Abuse and Neglect

There is a significant risk to children for experiencing child abuse and neglect during these times of extreme stress and uncertainty; the outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Parents may have a loss of income due to unpaid time off or the unexpected need for childcare. Some parents may even have a lack of food resources because they rely on school meal programs. Parents that have children home from school, it helps to reduce stress by having and keeping a consistent routine. Routine has benefits for both children and parents. Structure not only helps children deal with stress but can also help teach children responsibility and self-control.
Create a schedule
Create a schedule for your family, implement chores and fun activities. A schedule will help reduce stress for parents as well as behavioral issues with children. When parents notice that they are becoming overwhelmed by the stress they can take a time out, so they don’t take it out on their children. It is easier to take a deep breath, turn on some music, and have someone to call for help. There are also ways to let out steam, a quick run around the block with their children or a communal yell, whatever it takes to let it out.
Wear blue
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Many events have been cancelled due to COVID-19. You can help show your support on April 3 by hosting a wear blue event at your workplace or raise financial support for local child abuse prevention programs, like Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN).
Want to help?
Want to help? Call DeAnn Hicks at SCAN, 262-619-1633. Charitable contributions can be mailed to SCAN, 2000 Domanik Drive, No. 402, Racine, WI 53404.
SCAN is funded by United Way of Racine County, United Way of Kenosha County, Racine Community Foundation, Racine Dominican Mission Fund, Burlington Community Foundation, and donations from organizations, schools, individuals and businesses.