Community Newsletter: St. Vincent de Paul

RACINE — The Racine St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP) store is making a comeback after an eight-year absence.

The new store will be opening later this spring at a new location on Rapids Drive across from Horlick High School and in front of the Farmers Market at 2210. The original LaSalle Street store closed in January 2014 due to a fire, and after restoration, reopened as a food pantry, leaving a retail void.

The new thrift store will be much larger with a more modern retail look. There will be a covered drive-up donation door open six days a week and plenty of off-street parking. Currently the new store is procuring bids and permits for renovations while finalizing the interior design, sourcing fixtures and strategizing operations.

Employment

The store will provide full-time retail employment with competitive wages and benefits. The store will employ up to 12 retail staff but will rely on volunteers to help support the SVDP mission, dedicated in part to clothing individuals and families in our community who have nowhere else to turn for help. Volunteers will have an opportunity to serve their neighbors at the store while working with others in a friendly environment.

Helping those in need

Profits from SVDP Thrift Stores sales make it possible to provide household items, furniture and clothing to people in need at no charge and fund the charitable works of SVDP in Racine County.

The thrift store in Waterford has evolved over time into one of the nicest thrift stores in the area and one of the most profitable, making if financially possible to open a new store in Racine. Some of the Waterford management team and staff are involved in the planning and will help launch the new store.

Its main mission is to provide utility and rental assistance to neighbors in need with the goal of keeping people in their homes and avoiding eviction. SVDP works with other charitable organizations as well as federal, state, and local agencies to share information and collaborate in providing financial support in hopes of achieving long-term solutions.

Food pantry

The Racine County SVDP operates the food pantry at 926 La Salle St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Over the past 12 months the pantry provided food for more than 3,600 adults and 1,300 children. The hot meal program on Tuesdays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at North Pointe Methodist Church on Erie Street provided 2,800 meals.

Racine Council

There are three conferences in the Racine Council of St. Vincent de Paul compromised of 12 parishes that operate throughout Racine County. Conferences have responded to almost 900 calls for help in the last 12 months and provided over $122,000 in rent and utility aid. SVDP could not provide this help without the generous support of its donors and volunteers.

