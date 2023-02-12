RACINE — This is a story of waste and want. Food waste and food insecurity living side-by-side.

The United States wastes more food than any other country in the world, about 40 million tons of food every year. Think about that. Forty million tons is 30% to 40% of our total food supply. The numbers are startling considering the prevalence of hunger and food insecurity.

More than 35 million people, including 10 million children, experience food insecurity in the United States. These people live without access to enough nutritious food on a regular basis and must choose between what is cheap and non-nutritious or skipping meals. Food insecurity can lead to other difficult decisions like choosing food over other bills like rent and utilities. Choosing food over medicine can cause serious health issues. Extended food insecurity takes its toll on the physical, emotional, social and mental well-being of our neighbors.

The problem is real and is expected to get worse. The federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits next month that were put in place during the pandemic. About 700,000 recipients will lose about half of their benefits and the money they do have for food will buy them less because of inflation. According to the Consumer Price Index, the cost of food has risen over 12% since last year. The ripple effect means greater demands on food pantries and meal programs that are already feeling the strain on resources.

Feeling the pinch

The St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry is feeling the pinch as more of our neighbors are turning to pantries for help and fewer resources are available. The food bank and other government programs have cut back on their deliveries to the pantry, forcing the pantry to buy more food. Traditionally, food pantries in Wisconsin experience higher usage in the colder months because budgets are stretched with higher fuel and utilities bills. St. Vincent de Paul, as well as other pantries, are concerned with food availability, budget shortfalls, and inadequate volunteer levels.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Racine is grateful for monetary donations they receive that help buy food in bulk and for the volunteers that serve the people in need. The society is prayerful that there will be growing support for the Vincentian mission of serving the poor in our community.

To volunteer at the food pantry or for the meal program, visit the St. Vincent de Paul website at svdpracine.org for more information.