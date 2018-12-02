Autism Solution Pieces would like to invite all special-needs families to its annual Christmas Party.
“It’s a Karaoke Christmas” is scheduled to be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Career Industries, 4811 Washington Ave. (next to ShopKo). Come sing with us, take photos with Santa, work on crafts with the elves and have snacks with Frosty. The deadline for reservations is Friday, Dec. 7. For more information or to make reservations, call 262-639-3041 or 262-497-5890.
Fundraising
Autism Solution Pieces depends upon fundraising throughout the year to give grants to families with children/adults affected by autism for needed therapies and treatments. Thanks to Battle of the Badges: The Fight for Autism for their generous donation of $20,000. Thanks to all the boxers, Jim and Lisa Kelly and the hard-working volunteers. Thank you to Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill for their donation of $4,500 from their annual charity golf outing. Thanks Brian and Jenny Francis, all the sponsors, volunteers, staff and participants. Thanks Jon and Erika Carlson from the Alley Rats Car Club for the $1,700 donation from their Car and Bike Show at Mulligans. Autism Solution Pieces is so grateful for all these donations raised to help more Wisconsin families affected by autism.
Who we are
Autism Solution Pieces is a nonprofit organization founded by volunteers Cindy Schultz and Cathy May. It was formed to support the needs for special needs families in our area. The Autism Solution Support Group has been going strong since 2005. The group meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave. The next meeting date is Jan. 8. The group is compassionate and welcomes all special-needs families and shares years of knowledge along with having informative speakers throughout the year. ASP provides families with needed resources for their loved one to succeed. Members attend conferences each year to be updated on the newest treatments and therapies that can help families.
Club Awesome
Autism Solution Pieces Club Awesome is a social activity group designed to help special-needs families have fun at planned activities in a safe environment. Activities include bowling, swimming, skating, gymnastics, dances, and Brewers and hockey games. Usually these activities are free or at a low cost to the families. Aspies Unite is a group for Asperger adults to go on social outings.
Jesus Cares
Autism Solution Pieces enjoys sharing with families about the special-needs church service and Bible study. Jesus Cares worship begins at 10 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month at New Hope Lutheran Church, 5970 Douglas Ave. This is a simplified 30-minute worship service is for special-needs families and friends.
Bible study for teen and adults is held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave., Kenosha. There is no Bible study in December. The Christmas Party will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 8. For more information, call 262-652-3054.
Pay it forward
Help Autism Solution Pieces by paying it forward. Do you have any gently used items that special-needs families could still use? If so, consider donating them. ASP has given therapeutic bikes, weighted blankets, trampolines, exercise balls, crash love sake, diapers and more. Call if you have anything to donate.
If you have a love for special-needs individuals, consider volunteering or sending a donation to Autism Solution Pieces, 2305 36th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144.
For more information, go to www.autismsolutionpieces.com.
