Community Newsletter: Southern Lakes Area Love Inc.

The Tri-County Riders have made this possible for more than 26 years by doing a toy run to collect toys for the families. They also fundraise enough money to cover any people who were not sponsored. Despite the pandemic, last year the Tri-County Riders raised almost $30,000 for Love Inc.

Food pantry

The Southern Lake Area Love Inc. food pantry has evolved into a pickup style. Volunteers help pack boxes and bags of food for their guests. The food comes with recipe suggestions to allow people to get the most use out of the supplies. Love Inc. has resumed its meal site and it is open from 5 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. They are hoping to add another day soon. The food is prepared by local churches as well as individuals.

Meeting needs

Next year Love Inc. plans on using Love’s Neighborhood Pointe to further reach out to the community by partnering with The Hospitality Center in Racine to develop a survey to help assess the needs within Racine County. Using the survey data, they will be able to tailor their offerings to meet the needs of the community. Love Inc.’s mission is being a community network helping people in need. As the community center evolves, Love Inc. will continue to fulfill its mission and engage with the community differently.

For more information, go to love-inc.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0