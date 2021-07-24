Community Newsletter: Southern Lakes Area Love Inc.

BURLINGTON — Southern Lakes Area Love Inc., 480 S. Pine St., is opening a new community center called Love’s Neighborhood Pointe after merging two of its thrift stores to form the Love Inc. Family Store to create space for the new center. Love’s Neighborhood Pointe will open on Aug. 16 with its annual back-to-school program.
The back-to-school program allows children to come in and pick a backpack as well as all the supplies they need for the upcoming year. This new space will provide more flexibility on pickups and the ability to serve more people. Performance Tire Burlington and Burlington Kiwanis are helping the organization collect supplies.
Love Inc.’s Neighborhood Pointe will host all the annual programs like back-to-school, adopt a family Christmas and Thanksgiving. When there are no major programs running, the space will be focused on growing the mission through services like mental health support groups, vision screenings and interview/resume workshops.
Adopt-a-family
Love Inc.’s Neighborhood Pointe will also allow Love Inc. to expand on the adopt-a-family for Christmas program. This program allows people to share the love and joy of Christmas. Families give Love Inc. a wish list and then the community comes together to help. The receiving family will get the gifts from the sponsors and then can go into the toy room and pick out more toys.
The Tri-County Riders have made this possible for more than 26 years by doing a toy run to collect toys for the families. They also fundraise enough money to cover any people who were not sponsored. Despite the pandemic, last year the Tri-County Riders raised almost $30,000 for Love Inc.
Food pantry
The Southern Lake Area Love Inc. food pantry has evolved into a pickup style. Volunteers help pack boxes and bags of food for their guests. The food comes with recipe suggestions to allow people to get the most use out of the supplies. Love Inc. has resumed its meal site and it is open from 5 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. They are hoping to add another day soon. The food is prepared by local churches as well as individuals.
Meeting needs
Next year Love Inc. plans on using Love’s Neighborhood Pointe to further reach out to the community by partnering with The Hospitality Center in Racine to develop a survey to help assess the needs within Racine County. Using the survey data, they will be able to tailor their offerings to meet the needs of the community. Love Inc.’s mission is being a community network helping people in need. As the community center evolves, Love Inc. will continue to fulfill its mission and engage with the community differently.
For more information, go to love-inc.net.