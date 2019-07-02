BURLINGTON — This year marks the 35th anniversary of Southern Lakes Area Love Inc. opening its doors for business as a nonprofit resource center.
It started as a dream to give individuals and families facing hardship a dignified means to assistance. It was only through the support of the Burlington community that this dream became reality. Its mission from the beginning was to connect those needing help with available resources.
Thankfully, with the support of volunteers, community partners, store patrons, business collaborations and generous donors throughout the years, Love Inc. has been able to harness the time and talent needed to keep the organization a valuable source of programs and services for those in need. They have also been able to provide the community with Love Inc. Thrift Stores which provide a vital stream of funding for the services they provide and a money saving choice for area shoppers.
As Love Inc. celebrates 35 years of heartwarming stories and moments in time that made a difference in the lives of those they've helped, they also recognize the organizational growth needed to meet the ongoing needs of the community.
Gearing up for students in need
Its summer and that means local children will soon be thinking about going back to school. For most, it’s a fun and exciting experience to get ready for a new year of learning. Many go shopping with their parents, picking out the backpack they like best, choosing their favorite colors, trying on new clothes, and hoping mom and dad can be convinced how educational a new tablet can be.
But there are many children right here in our area for whom the experience is not fun or exciting. Instead it’s daunting, embarrassing and sometimes even impossible. For the parents of these kids, the challenge of preparing their children for the new school year throws them into a spotlight and cycle of shame, feelings of failure and inadequacy and the fear that their children may never escape the disadvantages that they themselves face.
We all know that education is key to changing the lives of our children for the better, and one critical school supply not mentioned in any list is hope. Hope is the driving force of education and achievement, the gas in the tank. And when kids can’t get past the starting line, hope is as far away as the finish.
With support from the community, Southern Lakes Area Love Inc. has been able to assist hundreds of children through its Students in Need Program where children get the start they need for a real chance at success, equipped not only with things like a new backpack, shoes, clothes and needed supplies but also hope.
To learn more about Love Inc.'s programs, service opportunities, coming events and community impact of Southern Lakes Area Love Inc., go to www.love-inc.net.
