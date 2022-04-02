Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

RACINE — A fundraising event to benefit the Society’s Assets scholarship fund will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Kenosha. Scholarships will be awarded to college students with disabilities.

“The scholarships I received from Society’s Assets helped me manage college expenses,” said Shannon Kafura, event chairperson, board member and past scholarship recipient. “I was not eligible for many scholarships because my disability prevented me from participating in extracurricular activities and sports in high school. I was born with a disability that makes my bones fragile and requires me to use an electric wheelchair. I was proud to be awarded the scholarships. I graduated with honors and received a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience.”

The $25 ticket includes unlimited wine and beer samples, unlimited appetizers and one door prize ticket. There will be raffles and a silent auction. People should buy tickets by June 15 at societysassets.org. For more information, contact Donna Menarek at 262-637-9128 or dmenarek@societysassets.org.

Caregiver help

Maybe you are helping a relative or friend with grocery shopping or meals. Without your help, she would have to leave her home and her beloved pet. You don’t want to see that happen, but are there other options?

If she has limited resources and could be eligible for Medicaid, reach out to the local Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC). The center will determine eligibility for Medicaid funding. There are programs that pay for caregiver visits.

Not all home care agencies accept Medicaid funds as payment. Society’s Assets does through a program called Familiar Faces, Familiar Places. Friends, family, neighbors or church members are trained to provide in-home care. Even those without formal caregiving experience can apply. After a background screening, participants will receive a paycheck through Society’s Assets. To learn more about this unique program, call 262-637-9128.

Vision loss

Society’s Assets assists people with low vision or blindness in using magnifying and adaptive devices. Staff also teach new daily living skills to help individuals remain safe and live independently.

“A new piece of adaptive equipment is Envision’s artificial intelligence-powered glasses,” said Tami Frentzel, independent living coordinator. “Using the power of speech to make everyday life more accessible, the glasses provide audio scene descriptions, recognize and announce pre-programmed faces, and supply color and object recognition.”

The cost for the Envision glasses could be prohibitive at $3,500.

“WisLoan is a statewide alternative loan program that allows residents with a disability to finance assistive technology,” said Nathan Webb, independent living coordinator. “Loans can be used to purchase magnifiers and other visual aids; wheelchairs and motorized scooters; hearing aids; controls/switches for lights, doors and appliances; and vehicle lifts and adaptive hand controls.”

Contact Frentzel or Webb for information at 800-378-9128.

Voting assistance

People who have a disability and need assistance getting registered to vote can contact an independent living coordinator at 800-378-9128. They can also get help finding their polling place, accessibility, transportation and knowing their rights.

Society’s Assets is a resource for people with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, a loan closet with equipment and technology for a “Try Before You Buy” experience (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling, and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home. Go to societysassets.org.

