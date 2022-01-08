Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Students in grades kindergarten through high school in the Society’s Assets service area participated in the 22nd annual youth art contest with the theme “Ability...not Disability.”

“This year’s art contest brought in nearly 1,000 entries, the most ever,” said H.L. Denton, chairperson of the Community Relations Committee of the Board of Directors. “The Committee believes this project creates disability awareness and highlights our mission with young people in the community.”

Students submitting winning entries from the Racine area schools include Faith Van Swol, Racine; Sadie Braham and Nataly Schoening, Union Grove; and Hannah Healey, Charlie Pruesker, Paige Reesman, Reed Scott and Joshua Simia, Burlington.

Family caregiver help

Society’s Assets appreciates caregivers for the things they do for a family member, friend or neighbor. Caregivers help with making meals, cleaning and laundry, grocery shopping, rides to medical appointments and daily care. Caregivers can be paid for the time they are helping. Society’s Assets can also help people find additional resources. People can call the Intake Department at 262-637-9128 to find out if they qualify for the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.

Hearing loss

Hearing loss is a common condition that affects 13% of people age 12 or older in the United States. Often people with age-related hearing loss withdraw from activities and conversations. However, that is not the way it has to be.

Doug Aretz, independent living coordinator, helps people connect with the telephones and listening devices that help them stay informed, involved and active. People can try out demonstration models first to find a match for their needs. Is it a cell phone amplifier? Or maybe technology that can help a student in the classroom? Perhaps it’s something called a pocket talker that allows people to watch TV without cranking up the volume and chasing others from the room. For more information, call Aretz at 262-637-9128.

Caregivers win awards

Society’s Assets caregivers were chosen to receive two of the four Spotlight Awards from the Wisconsin Long Term Care Workforce Alliance. Minnie Clay and Sharon Schilling work with consumers in the Kenosha area. Clay has worked for the agency for 32 years and Schilling for 29 years.

“We value their caregiving skills and experience,” said Ginger Erickson, director of Home Care. “Minnie and Sharon are amazing role models for other direct care workers. We know that their work will continue to bring care and comfort to their consumers who are living in their homes.”

People who would like to make a difference in the life of a person with a disability can apply to be a paid caregiver at Society’s Assets. Training is available and the hours are flexible. Call 262-637-9128.

Scholarships available

College students with disabilities can apply for scholarships if they reside in the Society’s Assets service area, which includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Graduating high school seniors, continuing students or adults returning to school on a full-time basis in the fall of 2022 are eligible. Judging will be based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations. Applications are available at societysassets.org They are due by Feb. 1. For information or to request an application, call Donna Menarek at 262-637-9128.

Since 1974, Society’s Assets has been a resource for individuals with disabilities. Services include advocacy, supportive home care/personal care, home/vehicle modifications, a loan closet with equipment and technology for a “Try Before You Buy” experience (partially supported by WisTech), technical assistance regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, independent living skills training, peer support, benefits counseling and transitions to life after high school or returning home from the nursing home. For more information, call 800-378-9128 or go to societysassets.org.

