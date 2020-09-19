Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

RACINE — Since 1974, Society’s Assets has supported the independence of individuals with disabilities. Society’s Assets serves Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties.
Vote in November
Voting in the November election may look different during this year of the pandemic, especially for people with disabilities. That’s why Society’s Assets is participating in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Staff will be taking calls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to provide all the support individuals need to prepare to cast their votes.
Call and ask about voter identification, absentee ballots, voting locations, transportation to the polls, accessibility when voting and more. Call the Society’s Assets Voter Hotline, 262-925-6098. Assistance will also be available after National Voter Registration Day.
Youth art contest
Fall is usually the time of year when entry blanks are distributed to K-12 schools for the agency’s annual youth art contest. It’s been that way since 1999. A record number of entries (900) were received last year.
With many things being different at school this fall due to the pandemic, the Board of Directors recommended postponing the contest until 2021. They want all students to have a chance to participate and create their own version of the theme “Ability ... not Disability.” Contest packets will be sent to schools next year.
White Cane Awareness Day
Since Oct. 15, 1964, White Cane Awareness Day has been recognized in the United States. That’s when traffic laws were developed that require motorists and cyclists to be attentive to pedestrians that travel using white canes. The white cane allows Americans with blindness or visual impairments to move freely and safely in the community.
Wisconsin Statute 346.26 requires that when a driver approaches a pedestrian utilizing an all-white or red-trimmed white cane or a dog guide, the driver must stop before approaching within 10 feet of the pedestrian. This law eliminates the obstacle of travel risks while navigating traffic for people with visual impairments or blindness and increases their confidence for independent travel within the community.
Leading up to Oct. 15, Society’s Assets is sharing the stories of area residents as they are out and about in their neighborhoods, shopping areas, schools and work sites. Check out the agency’s Facebook page (societysassetswi) or website, societysassets.org. For more information on obtaining a white cane, contact Society’s Assets at 262-637-9128.
Caregiver help
Society’s Assets thanks caregivers for the things they do for a family member, friend or neighbor. Caregivers help with a variety of things like making meals, cleaning and laundry, grocery shopping, rides to medical appointments and daily care. People could be paid for the time they are helping someone. Society’s Assets can also help people find additional resources. People should call the Intake Department at 262-637-9128 to find out if they qualify.
Take a Breather
“Take a Breather” is the focus for a new Zoom group offered at 11 a.m. every Wednesday. This group is open to people all ages with a disability or mental health condition. The group is designed to be part support, part resource sharing and part just chatting. Help may be available for those who do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation. For information or to RSVP for the group, contact Emily Cadman at 262-637-9128 or email ecadman@societysassets.org.
COVID-19 updates
For more information about community resources like food sources, utilities, benefits and more, call 800-378-9128 or visit the agency website, societysassets.org. Look for the link to COVID-19 updates on the home page.
Be the first to know
