Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

White Cane Awareness Day

Since Oct. 15, 1964, White Cane Awareness Day has been recognized in the United States. That’s when traffic laws were developed that require motorists and cyclists to be attentive to pedestrians that travel using white canes. The white cane allows Americans with blindness or visual impairments to move freely and safely in the community.

Wisconsin Statute 346.26 requires that when a driver approaches a pedestrian utilizing an all-white or red-trimmed white cane or a dog guide, the driver must stop before approaching within 10 feet of the pedestrian. This law eliminates the obstacle of travel risks while navigating traffic for people with visual impairments or blindness and increases their confidence for independent travel within the community.

Leading up to Oct. 15, Society’s Assets is sharing the stories of area residents as they are out and about in their neighborhoods, shopping areas, schools and work sites. Check out the agency’s Facebook page (societysassetswi) or website, societysassets.org. For more information on obtaining a white cane, contact Society’s Assets at 262-637-9128.

