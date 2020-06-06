Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Since 2016, Lewis has worked as a benefits specialist with the agency. She has also been involved in student transition planning and training, and is a certified peer specialist with experience in the mental health field. Her background is originally in specialty retail, when she owned a small bookstore in Indiana, and in employment services for people with disabilities.

“Tricia has a passion to help individuals with disabilities live independently in the community,” said Kopp.

Summer youth program

Where can young adults with disabilities learn skills that are important for a smooth transition into a job and adult life? That would be in the RAILS program created by Society’s Assets staff.

Topics include appropriate friendships and work relationships, budgeting, expenses, technology and professionalism. Classes will be held virtually using Zoom and activity materials will be mailed. The first four-week session will held Monday through Thursday afternoons, June 22-July 16. The second four-week session is Aug. 3-27. Contact Tricia Lewis for more information including funding options at 800-378-9128 or via email, tlewis@societysassets.org.

Scholarships