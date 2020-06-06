Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Since 1974, Society’s Assets has supported the independence of individuals with disabilities.
“Need to take a Breather?” is the focus for a new Zoom group offered at 3 p.m. Wednesdays. It’s for people who are tired of quarantine, bored with staying home and need someone to talk to. Anyone with a disability or mental health condition is encouraged to join and chat with a staff member. Contact Emily Cadman at 800-378-9128 or via email, ecadman@societysassets.org.
Caregiver information
Society’s Assets his information on how caregivers who take care of a family member, friend, or neighbor can be paid. Caregiver help includes making meals, cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping, rides to medical appointments and daily care. People can call the Intake Department at 800-378-9128 to find out if they qualify.
New director
Tricia Lewis of Racine has been named to the position of director of Independent Living Services for Society’s Assets after Karen Olufs retired from the position.
“For 21 years, Karen helped Society’s Assets excel in supporting individuals with disabilities,” stated Karl Kopp, executive director. “She has also served on statewide disability advocacy groups, sharing her knowledge with other nonprofits and creating best practices.”
Since 2016, Lewis has worked as a benefits specialist with the agency. She has also been involved in student transition planning and training, and is a certified peer specialist with experience in the mental health field. Her background is originally in specialty retail, when she owned a small bookstore in Indiana, and in employment services for people with disabilities.
“Tricia has a passion to help individuals with disabilities live independently in the community,” said Kopp.
Summer youth program
Where can young adults with disabilities learn skills that are important for a smooth transition into a job and adult life? That would be in the RAILS program created by Society’s Assets staff.
Topics include appropriate friendships and work relationships, budgeting, expenses, technology and professionalism. Classes will be held virtually using Zoom and activity materials will be mailed. The first four-week session will held Monday through Thursday afternoons, June 22-July 16. The second four-week session is Aug. 3-27. Contact Tricia Lewis for more information including funding options at 800-378-9128 or via email, tlewis@societysassets.org.
Scholarships
Twin sisters, Abigail and Madeline Champeny-Johns, were awarded scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year. They recently graduated from Beloit Memorial High School where they were record-holding varsity swimmers, members of the National Honor Society and active volunteer mentors in youth sports. They plan to attend Monmouth College in Monmouth, Ill.
COVID-19 updates
For more information about community resources like food sources, utilities, benefits and more, visit the agency website, societysassets.org, and look for the link to COVID-19 updates on the home page.
Event canceled
The current pandemic has impacted plans for the Society’s Assets golf outing on June 18. The Board of Directors decided to cancel the event that would have supported programs serving people with disabilities, arranging caregivers for people at home, teaching people the skills needed to live independently and providing scholarships to college students with disabilities.
There’s still an opportunity for people to make a donation and ensure the agency’s ability to continue to provide comprehensive services. To make a contribution on the website, look for the “donate now” button at the top of the home page. Or, mail a check to Society’s Assets, 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225, Racine, WI 53406.
Society’s Assets serves Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. To ask about Society’s Assets resources for people with any disability, call 800-378-9128 or go to societysassets.org.
