Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Events across the country are planned for Oct. 15 to draw attention to white cane awareness.

At the urging of the National Federation of the Blind, in 1964 Congress designated Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day, recognizing that white canes enable people with vision impairments or blindness to travel safely and independently.

Tami Frentzel, independent living coordinator at Society’s Assets, is organizing an event in Kenosha. “We will be spreading the word about white canes, those who use them, traffic laws and accessibility in our community,” said Frentzel. We are grateful to the Kenosha Lions Foundation for their financial support of this event.”

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., people of any age and disability, as well as those who want to show support, will walk through Downtown Kenosha. After the walk, discussion, resources and refreshments will be available. Call Frentzel at 262-925-6097 to register.

