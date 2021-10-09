Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Events across the country are planned for Oct. 15 to draw attention to white cane awareness.
At the urging of the National Federation of the Blind, in 1964 Congress designated Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day, recognizing that white canes enable people with vision impairments or blindness to travel safely and independently.
Tami Frentzel, independent living coordinator at Society’s Assets, is organizing an event in Kenosha. “We will be spreading the word about white canes, those who use them, traffic laws and accessibility in our community,” said Frentzel. We are grateful to the Kenosha Lions Foundation for their financial support of this event.”
Beginning at 11:30 a.m., people of any age and disability, as well as those who want to show support, will walk through Downtown Kenosha. After the walk, discussion, resources and refreshments will be available. Call Frentzel at 262-925-6097 to register.
Services
The services and support that individuals with disabilities on Medicaid need at their home, condo, townhouse or apartment may be available as a benefit. A caregiver could be someone they know. Society’s Assets will manage the background check, training, care plan, payroll and billing. For more information, call 262-637-9128 and ask about the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.
Living with vision loss
The Revital Eyes groups offer insight into living with any degree of vision loss. Participants gain resources and there is no charge to participate. A Kenosha-based group meets on the second Thursday of every month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Villa Ciera community room, 1940 27th Ave. A Racine-based group meets virtually on the second Friday of every month starting at 4 p.m. This group is bilingual. For more information and to RSVP to attend, call Frentzel at 262-637-9128.
Youth art contest
Society’s Assets is sponsoring its 22nd annual youth art contest. The theme is “Ability...not Disability.” Students in grades kindergarten through high school in the service area of Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties are invited to participate. Schools in the area have received contest information. Parents or students can obtain an entry blank at societysassets.org. Prizes are awarded to winners in four grade categories. Contest entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Zoom groups
These groups are open to anyone with a disability or mental health condition:
- Take a Breather meets every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and is a group that is designed to be part support, part resource sharing and part just chatting.
- Born in the ‘90s offers information and support for adults learning to move onward and upward. Join on the first and third Thursday evenings of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Help may be available for people who do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation. Contact Emily Cadman, independent living coordinator, at 262-637-9128 or email ecadman@societysassets.org.
Scholarships available
College students with disabilities can apply for scholarships if they reside in the Society’s Assets service area which includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Graduating high school seniors, continuing students or adults returning to school on a full-time basis in the fall of 2022 are eligible. Judging will be based on academic record, extracurricular activities, personal essay and recommendations. Applications are available Oct. 18. They are due by Feb. 1, 2022. To request an application, call Donna Menarek at 262-637-9128.
Since 1974, Society’s Assets has been a resource for individuals with disabilities. For more information, call 800-378-9128 or go to societysassets.org.