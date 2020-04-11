Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

GameAble is a fun, free event for young adults, ages 14-25, with any disability or mental health condition. The group usually meets on the third Thursday of each month. There will be board games, card games, and multiplayer video games available. Adaptive equipment and technology tools are available to accommodate any skill level, ability, or level of participation. Light snacks and beverages are provided.

We welcome personal care workers or aides as needed. The event is held at Society’s Assets, 5200 Washington Ave., Second Floor, Suite 225. Accessible parking and elevator access are in the rear of the building. For more information, contact Tyler Wilcox at Society’s Assets.

Parent Lounge meets at the same time as GameAble. The topic this month is apps for young adults. The group will learn about apps that help with employment, education, mood stabilization, reinforcing daily living skills, and setting schedules and routines. Many of these apps are most helpful for people with ADD/ADHD, learning disabilities, autism, or mental health conditions. For more information, contact Linda Vogelman at Society’s Assets.

