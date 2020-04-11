Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Society’s Assets recognizes and thanks caregivers for the things they do for a family member, friend, or neighbor. Caregivers help with lots of things such as making meals, cleaning and laundry, weekly grocery shopping, rides to medical appointments, and daily care like eating, dressing and bathing.
Are you a caregiver? Do you know that you could be paid for the time you are helping someone? Contact us for more information about how you may qualify. You help an individual living with a disability maintain their independence through home-based services which they choose and manage themselves.
“We’re look forward to working with families who have loved ones on Medicaid and who wish to be paid as caregivers,” stated Karl Kopp, Executive Director of Society’s Assets. Call the Intake Department at Society’s Assets at the number listed above for more information about Caregiver of Choice/Self-Directed In-Home Care.
Award recipient
Eppy Smith, an Independent Living Coordinator at Society’s Assets was named the Wisconsin Advocate of the Year and received the Relentless Badger Award from the Independent Living Council of Wisconsin. Eppy advocates for her consumers with disabilities on issues ranging from housing to community access and assistive technology. Eppy has 24 years of service with the agency.
Game Night
GameAble is a fun, free event for young adults, ages 14-25, with any disability or mental health condition. The group usually meets on the third Thursday of each month. There will be board games, card games, and multiplayer video games available. Adaptive equipment and technology tools are available to accommodate any skill level, ability, or level of participation. Light snacks and beverages are provided.
We welcome personal care workers or aides as needed. The event is held at Society’s Assets, 5200 Washington Ave., Second Floor, Suite 225. Accessible parking and elevator access are in the rear of the building. For more information, contact Tyler Wilcox at Society’s Assets.
Parent Lounge meets at the same time as GameAble. The topic this month is apps for young adults. The group will learn about apps that help with employment, education, mood stabilization, reinforcing daily living skills, and setting schedules and routines. Many of these apps are most helpful for people with ADD/ADHD, learning disabilities, autism, or mental health conditions. For more information, contact Linda Vogelman at Society’s Assets.
Golf tournament
The 27th annual Society’s Assets Open golf tournament is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at the Kenosha Country Club. This event is a major fundraiser for the agency and helps us assist people of all ages with any disability to live in the community of their choice. Different sponsorship levels are available to individuals and businesses.
We are also recruiting golfers and dinner guests who want to show their support for our mission. The event begins with lunch and continues with golf and dinner. A certain highlight of the event will be the 23rd annual scholarship awards presentation. College students with disabilities will be recognized and rewarded for outstanding academic and life achievements. To pledge, register, or receive more information, contact Donna Menarek at Society’s Assets.
Home adapting
Society’s Assets provides information on home remodeling for accessibility. Staff are familiar with the concept of “aging in place” and would welcome the opportunity to help you stay in your home. Information about low interest loans for accessibility projects is also available.
Since 1974, Society’s Assets has supported the independence of individuals with disabilities. Society’s Assets serves Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. To ask about Society’s Assets resources for persons of any age with any disability, call 800-378-9128 or go to societysassets.org.
