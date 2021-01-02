Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

People with disabilities and chronic health conditions are looking for ways to socialize safely. The pandemic has also made it difficult for people to get help in their homes. Now, more than ever, they look to technology to stay linked to the people they love and for help with basic tasks at home.

“The good news is that smart technology has made linking and helping easier," said Tricia Lewis, director of Independent Living Services at Society's Assets. "With Amazon Echo, Google Home or another smart speaker, you can use your voice or an application (app) to control almost anything at home. Tell your microwave the cook time and power level for a perfect cup of soup, or ask your oven to preheat to a specific temperature. Turn off the faucet with your voice. Ask Alexa to turn on the smart TV; then use your voice to adjust the volume or choose a channel. You can even turn up the heat without leaving your chair using a smart thermostat.”

Smart speakers have additional features. Some have a screen for video calls with loved ones around the world. They can also tell jokes, give weather updates, set reminders and alarms, and manage a calendar so no appointments are forgotten.