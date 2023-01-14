Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Staff at Society’s Assets will assist individuals with disabilities to apply for the WisLoan and Telework programs.

These programs offer loans for assistive technology, home modifications, vehicle adaptations or accommodations for employment. Covered equipment includes hearing aids, modified vehicles, wheelchairs, ramps, computers with modifications, environmental controls, alternative communication devices and home accessibility modifications.

Individuals applying for a loan must be 18 years old and reside in Wisconsin. Applicants must be a person with a disability or be purchasing items for someone with a disability. There are no income requirements. Society’s Assets staff also provide technical assistance and equipment resources.

Caregiver help

Caregivers who help disabled people with things like making meals, cleaning, laundry, grocery shopping and rides to medical appointments can be paid for their services. Society’s Assets can also help people find additional resources. People can call the Society’s Assets Intake Department to find out if they qualify for the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.

New director

Pauline Lorenz is the new director of the Independent Living Services Department at Society’s Assets. She has been with the agency more than 12 years and she has the background and experience needed to support staff as they address issues important to people with disabilities.

Scholarship aps

Current and incoming college students with disabilities can apply for scholarships if they reside in the Society’s Assets service area which includes Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. Students enrolling on a full-time basis in the fall of 2023 are eligible. Applications are available on the Society’s Assets website and they are due by March 1.

Helping others

Society’s Assets clients living in their homes need help with housekeeping, shopping and personal care. A position on the caring and sharing team comes with orientation and training if needed; weekly pay for working flexible, daytime hours; and sign-on and refer-a-friend bonuses.

Relationship learning

Is it okay to give your co-worker a high five? Probably okay. Is it okay to ask your boss to lend you $20? Not okay.

Many of us learn about interpersonal boundaries through observation. We understand that interacting with people is dependent upon the situation, i.e. work, school, at a restaurant or store, or at dinner with the family. For some people, this learning does not come naturally; they need a little extra help.

Society’s Assets launched a new curriculum called Teaching Relationships for Everyone in Everyday Situations (TREES) in 2019 with classes being offered in its service area. Groups of high school students, as well as students and adults in one-on-one settings, have participated. The feedback for the program has been positive. Some students have taken more classes on financial literacy, self-advocacy and skills to pay the bills.

For more information on available programs, visit the Society’s Assets office at 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225; call 262-637-9128; or go to societysassets.org.