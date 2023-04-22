A fundraising event to benefit the Society’s Assets scholarship fund will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the Civil War Museum in Kenosha.

Scholarship presentations will be made to college students with disabilities.

Tickets are $25 each and include wine and beer samples, appetizers and one door prize ticket. There will be live music, raffles and a silent auction.

Uncorkt is the beverage vendor.

“I am a proud recipient (twice) of the Society’s Assets scholarship, which helped me pay for tuition and focus on my academics,” said Shannon Kafura, event chairperson and a Society’s Assets Board member. “I was born with osteogenesis imperfecta which makes my bones fragile and requires me to use an electric wheelchair. I graduated with honors and went on to work as a research technologist at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Affairs Medical Center-MCW. I have applied for my Ph.D. in neuroscience and will be starting school at the Medical College of Wisconsin this fall. As a member of the Board of Directors at Society’s Assets, I am dedicated to growing the scholarship fund so that we can continue to help students with disabilities.”

Buy tickets by June 16 at societysassets.org. For information, contact Donna Menarek at 262- 637-9128 or email dmenarek@societysassets.org.

Caregiver help

Society’s Assets appreciates caregivers for the things they do for a family member, friend or neighbor.

Caregivers help with things like making meals, cleaning and laundry, grocery shopping and rides to medical appointments. They may also help with dressing, eating or personal hygiene.

Caregivers can be paid for the time they are helping and Society’s Assets can help them find additional resources.

People can call the Intake Department at 262-637-9128 to see if they qualify for the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.

Accessibility loans

Staff at Society’s Assets will assist individuals with disabilities to apply for the WisLoan and Telework programs.

These programs offer loans for assistive technology, home modifications, vehicle adaptations or accommodations for employment.

Covered equipment includes hearing aids, modified vehicles, wheelchairs, ramps, computers with modifications, environmental controls, alternative communication devices and home accessibility modifications. Individuals applying for a loan must be 18 years old and reside in Wisconsin. Applicants must be a person with a disability or be purchasing items for someone with a disability (for example, a grandparent buying a device for a grandchild).

There are no income requirements.

Society’s Assets staff also provide technical assistance and equipment resources.

For more information, call 262-637-9128.

Help others

Society’s Assets clients living in their homes need help with housekeeping, shopping and personal care.

This position comes with orientation and training if needed; weekly pay for working flexible, daytime hours; and sign-on and refer-a-friend bonuses.

To join the caring and sharing team, call 262-637-9128, visit the office on weekdays at 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225, or apply on the website, societysassets.org.

Independent living

Independent living coordinators are advocates for people with disabilities, providing independent living skills training, individual and systems advocacy, information and referral, peer support and transition services.

For more information about transitioning to a stable home, call 262-637-9128.