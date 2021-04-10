Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Since 1974, Society’s Assets has been a resource for individuals with disabilities.

The Revital Eyes groups offer insight into living with any degree of vision loss. Participants gain resources and feel more empowered. There is no charge to participate in the groups that are being held virtually for now. The Kenosha Lions Foundation provides some financial support.

A Kenosha-based group meets on the second Thursday of every month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. A Racine-based bilingual group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Friday each month. The Society’s Assets staff member who coordinates these groups is legally blind.

For more information and to RSVP, call Tami Frentzel at 800-378-9128.

Medicaid

Are you on Medicaid? Or eligible for Medicaid? The services and support a person needs at their home, condo, townhouse or apartment may be available as a benefit. And caregivers can be someone a person knows. Society’s Assets will take care of the details for those who have a friend, family member, neighbor or roommate that wants to help them and get paid. The agency will manage the background check, training, care plan, payroll and billing. For more information, call 800-379-9128 and ask about the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.