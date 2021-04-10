Community Newsletter: Society's Assets

Since 1974, Society’s Assets has been a resource for individuals with disabilities.
The Revital Eyes groups offer insight into living with any degree of vision loss. Participants gain resources and feel more empowered. There is no charge to participate in the groups that are being held virtually for now. The Kenosha Lions Foundation provides some financial support.
A Kenosha-based group meets on the second Thursday of every month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. A Racine-based bilingual group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Friday each month. The Society’s Assets staff member who coordinates these groups is legally blind.
For more information and to RSVP, call Tami Frentzel at 800-378-9128.
Medicaid
Are you on Medicaid? Or eligible for Medicaid? The services and support a person needs at their home, condo, townhouse or apartment may be available as a benefit. And caregivers can be someone a person knows. Society’s Assets will take care of the details for those who have a friend, family member, neighbor or roommate that wants to help them and get paid. The agency will manage the background check, training, care plan, payroll and billing. For more information, call 800-379-9128 and ask about the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.
Zoom meetings
These groups are open to anyone with a disability or mental health condition:
- Take a Breather meets every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and is a group that is designed to be part support, part resource sharing and part just chatting.
- Born in the 1990s offers information and support for adults learning to move onward and upward. Meetings are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday.
Help may be available to those who do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation. To learn more and to RSVP for a group, Contact Emily Cadman, independent living coordinator, at 262-637-9128 or via email at ecadman@societysassets.org.
Recognition
Susan St. John, a registered nurse and the lead personal care supervisor at Society’s Assets, was nominated recently for community recognition. St. John has been with the agency for 25 years. Her nomination form stated that as a nurse, she uses her skills and experience to coordinate the essential services that clients need to live safely and comfortably in their homes. When the pandemic hit, St. John managed two caseloads in addition to her own.
Co-workers commented that she shows amazing kindness and compassion. She’s described as a very observant nurse who cares deeply for her consumer’s well-being and works tirelessly pursuing all avenues to ensure that marginalized and vulnerable populations have a voice and are treated with dignity and respect. And the highest praise came from her department director, “If I need cares one day, I would want Susan to be my nurse.”
Rescue plan
The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package will benefit the disabled community. Here are two examples.
- For the first time, adults with disabilities who live with their parents or guardians are eligible to receive their own stimulus payments. The payments won’t impact their eligibility for benefits like Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare.
- The plan provides funding to safely open schools, specifically addressing the needs of students with disabilities throughout the K-12 education system.
Additional information is available from online sources, including respectability.org.
Information
Find out more about services Society’s Assets provides for persons of any age with any disability by calling 800-378-9128 or go to societysassets.org.