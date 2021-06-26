Community Newsletter: Society's Assets Inc.

Since 1974, Society’s Assets has been a resource for individuals with disabilities.

Among services is the Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) that connects callers to information about how to access the COVID-19 vaccine and related supports for people with disabilities.

Assistance includes finding vaccination locations and making an appointment. It also helps to connect people to local services such as accessible transportation and overcoming barriers to vaccination. Call 888-677-1199 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or go to acl.gov/dial.

Medicaid

The services and support a person needs at their home, condo, townhouse or apartment may be available to those on Medicaid or are eligible for Medicaid. Caregivers can be a person someone knows. Society’s Assets will manage the background check, training, care plan, payroll and billing. For more information, call 262-637-9128 and ask about the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.

Vision loss group