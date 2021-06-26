Community Newsletter: Society's Assets Inc.

Since 1974, Society’s Assets has been a resource for individuals with disabilities.
Among services is the Disability Information and Access Line (DIAL) that connects callers to information about how to access the COVID-19 vaccine and related supports for people with disabilities.
Assistance includes finding vaccination locations and making an appointment. It also helps to connect people to local services such as accessible transportation and overcoming barriers to vaccination. Call 888-677-1199 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or go to acl.gov/dial.
Medicaid
The services and support a person needs at their home, condo, townhouse or apartment may be available to those on Medicaid or are eligible for Medicaid. Caregivers can be a person someone knows. Society’s Assets will manage the background check, training, care plan, payroll and billing. For more information, call 262-637-9128 and ask about the Familiar Faces, Familiar Places program.
Vision loss group
The Revital Eyes groups offer insight into living with any degree of vision loss. Participants gain resources and there is no charge to participate in the virtual groups. A Racine-based bilingual group meets at 4 p.m. on the second Friday of every month. A Kenosha-based group meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month. The Society’s Assets staff member who coordinates these groups is legally blind. To make reservations, call Tami Frentzel at 262-637-9128. The Kenosha Lions Foundation provides financial support.
Amplify your world
The Telecommunications Equipment Purchase Program (TEPP) in Wisconsin assists people who are deaf, hard of hearing, speech impaired, or mobility or motion impaired. Society’s Assets helps people in southeastern Wisconsin access TEPP.
“I’m here to connect people with the telephones and listening devices that help them stay informed and active,” said Doug Aretz, a Society’s Assets independent living coordinator. “Our demonstration and loan program offers amplified phones, caption phones, listening devices and other gadgets and devices. I will help you decide what the best solution is for your situation and complete the paperwork for the TEPP voucher.” For more information, call Aretz at 262-637-9128.
Zoom groups
These groups are open to anyone with a disability or mental health condition:
- Take a Breather, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, a group that is designed to be part support, part resource sharing, and part just chatting.
- Born in the 90s, 6-7:30 p.m. first and third Thursday, offers information and support for adults learning to move onward and upward.
Help may be available for those who do not have a device or Wi-Fi to join the conversation. Contact Emily Cadman, independent living coordinator, at 262-637-9128 or email ecadman@societysassets.org.
Helping othersSociety’s Assets clients living in their homes need help with housekeeping, shopping and personal care. Society’s Assets offers orientation and training as needed, and weekly pay for working flexible, daytime hours. To join the caring and sharing team, call Society’s Assets at 262-637-9128, visit the office at 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225, or apply on the website, societysassets.org.