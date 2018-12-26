NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has studied the cost of caregiving and found that 40 percent of Americans have experience providing long-term care to an older family member or friend.
Helping care for someone can create a significant financial burden, due to time away from work, increased vehicle maintenance and fuel and paying for basic necessities. The study even found that some have reduced how much they save for their own retirement or borrowed to cover caregiving expenses.
Society’s Assets staff know that family members want to help, but that they can still get frustrated with the job. Caregivers need to know that there are local resources that can help. Be honest about how much time and energy you can spend. Before there’s a crisis, talk about the financial, emotional and physical demands of caregiving. Research shows it’s not a matter of if you’re going to be a caregiver but when. Society’s Assets provides caregivers that can be part of the team responsible for meeting the needs of loved ones as they age. Contact us at 262-637-9128.
Banquet awards
Society’s Assets held its annual holiday banquet Dec. 14. The event gives the organizatioin a chance to celebrate the year’s accomplishments. Highlights include the five exemplary service to client awards presented to the very best of the best caregivers.
Seventy employees were recognized for milestone years of service. The Racine Theatre Guild received the Accessibility Award for removing barriers for people with disabilities. Kimora Corbitt was the winner of the Youth Art Contest for students in grades six to eight. She is a student at St. Catherine’s High/Middle School.
The Bradford High School (Kenosha) band members shared their musical talents. Lew Turner from WRJN radio served as the emcee.
Book Club
The next Book Club session will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Society’s Assets office, 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225. (elevator accessible in back of building). Call 262-619-5789 for more information.
Seeing the possibilities
A patient received a diagnosis of increased vision loss due to a retinal disorder. Medical professionals cannot necessarily provide their patients with all the individual support they need. This is where a peer support group could greatly assist.
Revitaleyes is a peer support group for people that want to learn more about life with vision loss. The group is made up of people also living with vision loss who can share their own experiences, from being totally blind to the beginning stages. The discussion topics could be about daily living skills, recreation, adaptive technology and acceptance of a diagnosis.
Adjusting to vision loss alone can be quite frightening. But together, people can share their similar experiences and learn to navigate their vision loss more successfully. Supporting a newly diagnosed person and their family members could make it easier to find strength and courage to live comfortably with a vision loss.
Revitaleyes peer support group meets the second Thursday of every month in the Saxony Manor Community Room at 1850 22nd Ave., Kenosha from 1:30 to 3 p.m. If you have questions or need more information, call Tami Jandrowski at 262-657-3999, ext. 6097.
Jandrowski is the facilitator for the Revitaleyes group. She has been an independent living coordinator with Society’s Assets for eight years. She has been considered legally blind since age 21.
For more information about resources for seniors and people with disabilities, call 262-637-9128 or go to societysassets.org.
