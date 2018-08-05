The Kenosha Country Club hosted the annual Society's Assets Golf Open fundraising event June 18. Three college college students with disabilities were awarded scholarships. John Harrison or Watertown, Isabel Kinerk of Fontana and Megan Kreier of Janesville received awards totaling $17,000.
Harrison attends the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a dual major of creative writing and psychology. Kinerk is enrolled at Columbia College, Chicago, to study computer animation. Kreier is enrolled at Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee, to major in history and pre-law. Congratulations to these student achievers.
Handling dementia
There are 120 different types of dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form. Learning more about dementia is the first step in dealing with it. Society’s Assets has provided many years of in-home care, respite, safety assessments, advocacy, and other services for individuals with disabilities and chronic conditions.
During a recent community presentation, Vikki Mertins, a registered nurse and home care supervisor, and Tyler Wilcox, independent living coordinator, addressed the most devastating part of dementia — declining brain function affecting short-term memory. Without that ability, a person cannot learn, think or problem solve. There can also be personality changes, mood swings and problem behaviors. Communicating becomes difficult, and judgement impaired, or there may be hallucinations or changes in the senses. When a friend or family member recognizes one or more of these symptoms in their loved one, a visit to the doctor is in order. There are also free screenings offered by community agencies. Wilcox is trained to provide screenings. Contact him at 262-637-9128.
Despite all this, people with dementia can live in their homes as long as safety measures are in place. Remove tripping hazards and keep walkways well-lit. Assess the home, locking or disguising hazardous areas and keeping medications safe. Keep track of all the little things, stay in (or out of) the driver’s seat, be safe in the bathroom and stay calm while weathering the storm.
Society’s Assets has a program that loans out devices and equipment that can help. It doesn’t cost anything and there are lots of people here that can help individuals with dementia and their caregivers. Start with a focus on the strengths and abilities that remain, and have realistic expectations. Remember that a person with dementia doesn’t always understand what you say, but they know how you make them feel.
Do you knit or crochet?
Society’s Assets is looking for volunteers to make activity muffs for people with dementia. The “sleeves” with buttons, zippers and ribbons keep hands warm and occupied. Society's Assets supply a pattern. Participants will supply a hand crafted hug for someone who needs it. If you want to be part of the activity muff project, call 262-637-9128.
Join our Book Club
The Society's Assets Book Club will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9, to discuss "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time" by Mark Haddon at the Society’s Assets office, 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225 (elevator available in back of the building). Call 262-619-5789 for more information.
Since 1974, Society’s Assets has supported the independence of people with disabilities. For more information about these topics or resources for seniors and people with disabilities, call 262-637-9128 or go to www.societysassets.org.
