Since 1974, Society’s Assets has supported the independence of individuals with disabilities. Its caregivers provide assistance in the home, with housekeeping or personal care. Staff advocate for accessibility and other needs. Society’s Assets has three offices: Racine, Kenosha and Elkhorn and offers services that include independent living assessments and coordination, in-home care, and skilled nursing. Staff offer assistance for disability-related concerns.
CEO retires
Bruce Nelsen, chief executive officer at Society’s Assets, is retiring from the agency. He has served as executive director and then CEO for 35 years. Under his leadership, the agency grew from an office of six people in Racine to three offices, with 450 employees serving hundreds of consumers in Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. The original mission of the agency remains the same: To support the independence of individuals with disabilities, assisting them to achieve control over their lives and become integrated into community life. The search has begun for his replacement.
Amplify your world
Hearing loss is a condition that affects 20 percent of people age 12 or older in the United States. Often people with hearing loss withdraw from activities and conversations. Doug Aretz, independent living coordinator, helps people connect with the telephones and listening devices that help them stay informed and active. People can try out demonstration models first to find a fit for their needs. Is it a wireless cell phone amplifier? Is it technology that can help a student? Or a device that allows people to watch TV without cranking the volume up and chasing relatives from the room?
Home Health Nurses
Why do I take one pink pill at breakfast but two at bedtime? Is that glucose reading okay? Nurses at SAI Home Health Care, a subsidiary of Society’s Assets, answer questions like these for the clients they serve. They provide short- and long-term care to clients age 12 and older in Racine and Kenosha. Nurses provide medication management, insulin administration, assessment and teaching, wound care, catheter care, injections, care coordination and other medical treatments as ordered by the client’s physician. Nurses have a unique approach to provide home health services that fits well with the needs of clients who have a chronic illness, dementia, low cognition, mental illness or a traumatic brain injury.
Society’s Assets Open
The Society’s Assets Open is a golf outing that also includes scholarship presentations to college students with disabilities. Participants enjoy lunch, 18 holes of golf with a shotgun start at 1 p.m., contests, dinner and prizes on Monday, June 17, at the Kenosha Country Club. The cost per person is $150. For more information about participating or becoming a sponsor, call 262-637-9128.
Loneliness: More Than a Feeling
Just a mouse click or screen tap helps us communicate with friends and family. Despite advances in technology, research indicates that we are lonelier than we have ever been. Older adults especially can feel lonely as their social circles shrink when friends and family members move or pass away. Feeling lonely affects health. To prevent loneliness, try to discover and encourage the older adult’s interests. Let them teach you something. Reach out regularly. If additional help is needed with daily tasks, contact Society’s Assets to inquire about in-home services.
To ask about Society’s Assets resources for seniors and people with disabilities, call 262-637-9128 or go to societysassets.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.