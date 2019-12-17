Community Newsletter: Society's Assets Inc.

Here’s a helpful hint from Society’s Assets. When the goal is to help a loved one remain in the home, rather than relocating to a facility, draw up a family care agreement. Which family member will be the paid caregiver?

The family member caring for the loved one (son or daughter, mom or dad) could be paid (from any source, including independent funds) for the time. Draw up a simple contract that outlines the terms of the care and payment. This helps avoid uncertainty and disagreement about what is supposed to be paid to whom, for doing what and when.

Remember that payments to the caregivers will be viewed as income by the government, so family caregivers must report their earnings each year as taxable income. Though the money received for providing in-home care services can be small, the return is big as the loved one receives a loving and stable home.

Being a family caregiver helps individuals living with a disability maintain their independence through home-based services, which they choose and manage themselves. Among the most popular forms of self-direction is the ability to hire a family member or friend as a caregiver.