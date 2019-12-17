Community Newsletter: Society's Assets Inc.

Here’s a helpful hint from Society’s Assets. When the goal is to help a loved one remain in the home, rather than relocating to a facility, draw up a family care agreement. Which family member will be the paid caregiver?
The family member caring for the loved one (son or daughter, mom or dad) could be paid (from any source, including independent funds) for the time. Draw up a simple contract that outlines the terms of the care and payment. This helps avoid uncertainty and disagreement about what is supposed to be paid to whom, for doing what and when.
Remember that payments to the caregivers will be viewed as income by the government, so family caregivers must report their earnings each year as taxable income. Though the money received for providing in-home care services can be small, the return is big as the loved one receives a loving and stable home.
Being a family caregiver helps individuals living with a disability maintain their independence through home-based services, which they choose and manage themselves. Among the most popular forms of self-direction is the ability to hire a family member or friend as a caregiver.
“We’re pleased to work with families who have loved ones on Medicaid and who wish to be paid as caregivers,” said Karl Kopp, Society’s Assets executive director. Call the Intake Department at Society’s Assets, 800-378-9128, for more information about Caregiver of Choice/Self-Directed In-Home Care.
Art contest
Students in grades kindergarten through high school in the agency’s service area participated in the 21st annual Youth Art Contest called "Ability...not Disability."
“This year’s art contest brought in 850 entries, the most ever," explained H.L. Denton, chairperson of the Community Relations Committee of the Board of Directors. "The committee believes this project creates disability awareness and highlights our mission with young people in the community.”
Students submitting winning entries from Racine County include: Alyson Brechtl of Waterford; Dj Kirgan, Emma Grace Pessin and Ava Sterling of Racine; and Olivia Bojesen of Union Grove.
Game Night
GameAble is a free event for young adults ages 14-25 with disabilities or mental health conditions. The group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Society’s Assets, 5200 Washington Ave., Suite 225 (second floor). Board, card and video games are available. Adaptive equipment and technology tools are also available to accommodate any skill level, ability, and amount of participation. Snacks are served. Accessible parking and elevator access are in the rear of the building.
Parent Lounge also meets on that day and time. A specific topic is discussed. In December, the topic was "Voting." The group will talk about what to expect with accessibility at the polling place, voting absentee, getting registered to vote, voting when you have a guardian and how to get information on candidates.
Golf volunteers
Society’s Assets will host a fundraising golf outing for disability services in June. The agency is looking for volunteers to help with planning contests and activities. If interested, call Society's Assets.
About Society's Assets
Since 1974, Society’s Assets has supported the independence of individuals with disabilities. Society’s Assets serves Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Rock and Jefferson counties. To ask about Society’s Assets resources for seniors and people with disabilities, call 800-378-9128 or go to societysassets.org.