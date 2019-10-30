Perhaps you recall the news out of Steubenville, Ohio, in 2012. A number of high school students, some of whom were football players at a local school, publicly and repeatedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl while she was intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness.
The events of the night, including photos of the victim, were shared extensively by text and on social media. The case garnered national attention, partially due to the role played by social media, and sparked conversations about rape culture and victim blaming and debates over the danger of taking a “boys will be boys” attitude about this situation and others like it.
Documentary
"Roll Red Roll," a documentary about this case directed by globally recognized human rights activist, Nancy Schwartzman, and released earlier this year, seeks to shift the lens and burden from the victim to the perpetrators, bystanders, witnesses, and communities to understand and address the problem.
By examining harmful notions of masculinity, "Roll Red Roll" is shining a light on “rape culture” — a culture that allows sexual assault to be normalized and dismissed. It goes behind the headlines of the notorious Steubenville rape case to uncover the deep-seated and social media-fueled “boys will be boys” culture at the root of high school sexual assault in America. The film unflinchingly asks, why didn’t anyone stop it?
Sexual Assault Services (SAS) wants the community to begin to answer this question for themselves, so on Thursday, Nov. 21, SAS, in collaboration with the award-winning documentary series POV (pbs.org/pov), will host a free screening of this film followed by a community conversation with a panel of local professionals involved in the investigation, and prosecution of sexual assault cases and service provision to victims. It will be shown at 6:30 p.m. in Great Lakes Room 116 of the Racine Building at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.
SAS hopes this film can begin to create opportunities and pathways to challenge ingrained thinking about masculinity and explore the leadership potential of men and boys in the fight against gender-based violence.
Interested individuals should reserve a seat by visiting https://forms.gle/51UwA3CpPrVEGU2b9. Questions about the screening or registration can be directed to Samantha Sustachek, Sexual Assault Services program supervisor, at 262-619-1634 or via email at ssustachek@focusracine.org.
