Community Newsletter: Sexual Assault Services

Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) 2020 has arrived, and as always, the goals for the month for Sexual Assault Services (SAS) are to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate our community on how to prevent it.
This year marks the 19th anniversary of SAAM, and the theme for the month, “I Ask,” is meant to empower individuals to put consent into practice. Normalizing and necessitating consent is a clear and concrete example of one of the steps needed to end sexual harassment, abuse, and assault — the ultimate goal of SAAM.
Typically, SAS holds a variety of in-person events in April to recognize SAAM. This year’s COVID-19 health crisis has forced SAS staff to get creative in its methods to bring the message of SAAM to the Racine community. Events for 2020 are online and social distancing friendly. People can follow SAS on social media to join in the fun and help raise awareness.
SAS can be found on Facebook (SAS of Racine County), Twitter (SASofRacine), and Instagram (sasofracinecounty). For each day in April, SAS is posting one or more videos, articles, informational links, and resources pertaining to sexual assault awareness and prevention on our various social media platforms. Please share them with your own networks and help us spread the message of the importance of consent.
Activities in April also include a consent-themed coloring contest. People can visit the SAS Facebook event, download a coloring sheet and get creative while sending a positive message about consent. Entries can be sent back through Facebook messenger or emailed to Scarlette Kinderman at skinderman@focusracine.org. Entries are due by April 27.
Another way to get creative while enjoying some fresh air is by participating in SAS’s Chalk the Walk. Participants should grab some chalk and write or draw messages of consent (yes means yes!) on the sidewalk. Take a picture and tag SAS on Facebook using @SASRacine and #SAAM. Chalk the Walk takes place through April 18.
SAS staff is also participating in the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s (NSVRC) #30DaysofSAAM Instagram contest. Check out the photo prompts at nsvrc.org/saam, follow SAS’s Instagram (sasofracinecounty) to see its entries, and join in on the fun. The contest is already underway, but that doesn’t mean people can’t jump in and participate.
The 21st annual Denim Day will be held Wednesday, April 29. Denim Day began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent.
The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. Each year, SAS staff join advocates and supporters across the country in wearing jeans to show support for survivors everywhere and spread the message that what a victim is wearing is never an excuse for sexual assault. If you are also following us on social media, watch for our Denim Day posts and tag us in your photos of your own denim.
To make a donation to Sexual Assault Services in recognition of SAAM, mail contributions to: Sexual Assault Services, 2000 Domanik Drive; Racine, WI 53404. Checks should be made payable to Focus On Community with SAS in the memo line. Donations are utilized to keep SAS programming available and free of charge to those in our community who need it. SAS is currently funded by these types of donations, as well as by the United Way of Racine County, the Racine Dominican Mission Fund, the Racine Community Foundation, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant, and the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant.
For questions about program services and volunteer opportunities, go to sasofracine.org or call 262-619-1634.
