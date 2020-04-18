Community Newsletter: Sexual Assault Services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) 2020 has arrived, and as always, the goals for the month for Sexual Assault Services (SAS) are to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate our community on how to prevent it.

This year marks the 19th anniversary of SAAM, and the theme for the month, “I Ask,” is meant to empower individuals to put consent into practice. Normalizing and necessitating consent is a clear and concrete example of one of the steps needed to end sexual harassment, abuse, and assault — the ultimate goal of SAAM.

Social media

Typically, SAS holds a variety of in-person events in April to recognize SAAM. This year’s COVID-19 health crisis has forced SAS staff to get creative in its methods to bring the message of SAAM to the Racine community. Events for 2020 are online and social distancing friendly. People can follow SAS on social media to join in the fun and help raise awareness.