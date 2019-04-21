Sexual Assault Awareness Month is held in April and this year’s theme, as designated by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, is “I Ask.”
The campaign is all about the power of asking for consent, not just with sexual partners, but in everyday interactions as well. According to Susan Sullivan, prevention campaign specialist at NSVRC, Sexual Assault Awareness Month is about more than awareness, and its ultimate goal is truly prevention of sexual violence. Understanding that consent is one very clear, concrete way to help prevent sexual harassment and sexual assault is essential, so this year’s campaign is focused on empowering all individuals to put consent into practice in their lives.
Despite the fact that most people have a general understanding of consent and could come up with a definition of the word if asked, many do not fully understand how to practice consent in their everyday lives or teach their children about consent. The concept of digital consent is also becoming more and more important as we move many aspects of our lives, sometimes including intimate moments, online. NSVRC has put together a number of resources to help individuals understand, teach, and model consent more deeply and effectively. These include topics like teaching consent early, asking for digital consent, and how imbalances of power impact consent. These fact sheets and more can be found at www.nsvrc.org/saam.
Sexual Assault Services is taking most of its Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign online in 2019. For each day in April, Sexual Assault Services is posting one or more videos, articles, informational links, and resources pertaining to sexual assault awareness and prevention. Many of these posts are about practicing consent and teaching consent. The public is invited to follow Sexual Assault Services on Facebook (SAS of Racine County) and Twitter (@SASofRacine). The public can help communicate the importance of “I Ask” to their personal and professional networks by sharing SAS posts and using the hashtags #IAsk and #SAAM.
Denim Day
The public can also join Sexual Assault Services in recognizing the 20th annual Denim Day on April 24. Denim Day began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court in which a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.
Each year, Sexual Assault Services staff join advocates and supporters across the country in wearing our jeans to show support for survivors everywhere and spread the message that what a victim is wearing is never an excuse for sexual assault. If you are also following us on social media, watch for our Denim Day posts and post your pictures of your own denim on our pages.
Donations to Sexual Assault Services in recognition of SAAM can be mailed to the SAS office at 2000 Domanik Drive, Racine, WI 53404. Checks should be made payable to Focus On Community with SAS in the memo line. Donations are utilized to keep SAS programming available and free of charge to those in our community who need it.
Sexual Assault Services is currently funded by these types of donations, as well as by the United Way of Racine County, the Racine Dominican Mission Fund, the Victims of Crime Act grant, the Sexual Assault Victim Services grant and the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative grant.
For questions about program services and volunteer opportunities, go to www.sasofracine.org or call 262-619-1634.
