Community Newsletter: Sexual Assault Services

Approximately one out of every three females and one out of every six males will experience sexual assault or abuse in their lifetimes. In Racine County, two programs work to provide sexual assault victims with the support and treatment that they need to heal: Sexual Assault Services and the Ascension Sexual Assault Treatment Center.
Sexual Assault Services (SAS) is an advocacy and treatment program that has provided safe and compassionate support for survivors in the community for more than 20 years. Services include a 24-hour crisis line, 24-hour hospital response, short- and long-term counseling, support groups, legal advocacy, family advocacy at the Racine County Child Advocacy Center, community awareness activities and prevention education.
The Ascension Sexual Assault Treatment Center (SATC) provides Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) services, including 24-hour medical care, forensic evidence collection and crisis intervention for sexual assault victims.
Fundraiser Jan. 31
These two programs have partnered together and invites the public to a fundraiser to help support the services provided to sexual assault survivors and their support people in Racine County.
The ninth annual “Healing Lights: Giving Hope” fundraiser will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. The event will include unlimited wine and beer tasting, appetizers, desserts and a silent auction. SAS and SATC are grateful to event sponsors, including its premier sponsors: Pathways Consulting, Rasmussen Diamonds and the Mustard Seed Farm Foundation.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $35 each or $60 per couple by 5 p.m. Jan. 27 by visiting https://ascension-wi.regfox.com/healing-lights-giving-hope. Tickets at the door cost $40 each or $70 a couple.
For a preview of available silent auction items, visit the event page at facebook.com/events/580723906115586. Those who cannot attend the fundraiser can support the organizations by making a donation or volunteering as an advocate for SAS.
The SAS and SATC programs worked together to provide support to 176 sexual assault victims and their families in 2019. These individuals received both advocacy from SAS and medical care and forensic evidence collection by SATC. The funds raised through the event will help these programs to continue to provide this level of care for sexual assault victims in Racine.
Volunteer advocates answer calls on the Crisis Line (262-637-SAFE) and support survivors face-to-face as part of the Hospital Response Team. Hospital response involves responding to either Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine or Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington when a sexual assault or abuse survivor comes in for medical services.
Volunteer advocates are on call for a 24-hour period, usually once a month. Advocates choose the on-call shift(s) that are convenient for them each month. No prior experience or training is necessary. Volunteer advocates receive a comprehensive training on crisis intervention, communication skills, advocacy and sexual assault/abuse issues before their first day on call.
To make a donation, become a volunteer advocate or for more information, contact Samantha Sustachek at 262-619-1634 or ssustachek@focusracine.org.