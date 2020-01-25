Community Newsletter: Sexual Assault Services

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $35 each or $60 per couple by 5 p.m. Jan. 27 by visiting https://ascension-wi.regfox.com/healing-lights-giving-hope. Tickets at the door cost $40 each or $70 a couple.

For a preview of available silent auction items, visit the event page at facebook.com/events/580723906115586. Those who cannot attend the fundraiser can support the organizations by making a donation or volunteering as an advocate for SAS.

The SAS and SATC programs worked together to provide support to 176 sexual assault victims and their families in 2019. These individuals received both advocacy from SAS and medical care and forensic evidence collection by SATC. The funds raised through the event will help these programs to continue to provide this level of care for sexual assault victims in Racine.

Volunteer advocates answer calls on the Crisis Line (262-637-SAFE) and support survivors face-to-face as part of the Hospital Response Team. Hospital response involves responding to either Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine or Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington when a sexual assault or abuse survivor comes in for medical services.