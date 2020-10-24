Community Newsletter: Sexual Assault Services

Sexual Assault Services is Racine’s rape crisis center. SAS has been operating in the community under that name for 20 years, initially as a program of Lutheran Social Services and more recently as an associate of Focus on Community. But exciting changes are ahead in July 2021 when SAS will become an independent nonprofit under the new name of BeLEAF Survivors.
Like SAS, BeLEAF will seek to provide a safe and compassionate environment to promote hope and healing after sexual assault. The “LEAF” portion of BeLEAF means lifting, empowering, advocating and fighting for survivors, allies and a culture of consent. BeLEAF staff and location will remain unchanged and all SAS services will continue uninterrupted. These include:
- Crisis intervention is staffed with a 24-hour crisis line and 24-hour hospital response teams to support survivors when they present at the ER for a SANE exam.
- Personal advocacy is given to assist survivors applying for public benefits, intervening with an employer or landlord, helping secure housing or employment, etc.
- Legal advocacy supports survivors while navigating the criminal justice system, filing restraining orders, providing guidance with immigration issues, etc.
- Family advocacy supports families at the Racine County Child Advocacy Center who are there for interviews and/ or medical exams pertaining to a child abuse investigation.
- Counseling is available to individuals, couples, families, and groups and is open to survivors and support people. All therapy is provided by two licensed, Masters level therapists from the Racine offices, schools, correctional institutions, or other offsite locations.
- Information and referral to other community programs and supports is provided. When a needed service cannot be provided to an individual, that individual is referred to someone who can.
- Bilingual services are provided. The bilingual outreach advocate and the bilingual therapist provide services in Spanish, providing access to all program services by the sizable Spanish speaking population of our community.
- Outreach makes connections with and provides presentations and materials to other agencies and programs in the community and receives referrals for service from those sources. SAS also engages in digital outreach through various social media platforms.
- Community awareness and education includes public events and educational presentations to raise community awareness of issues surrounding sexual violence and to develop our community’s compassionate response to sexual assault survivors.
In the upcoming months, when you hear the name BeLEAF Survivors or see the new logo, remember that it represents the continuation of the good work by Sexaual Assault Services in the community. Special thanks goes to the people who have become the inaugural volunteer board helping form new governance, particularly the Executive Committee: Shelley Hickman (president), Laura Jablonski (vice president), Lora Reinders (treasurer), Shelley Andersen (secretary) and Rachel Cortez (member at large).
Donations to Sexual Assault Services can be mailed to its office at 2000 Domanik Drive, Suite 404, Racine, WI 53404. Checks should be made payable to Focus on Community with SAS in the memo line. Donations are utilized to keep SAS programming available and free of charge. SAS is currently funded by these types of donations, as well as by the United Way of Racine County, Racine Dominican Mission Fund, Racine Community Foundation, Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant and the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant.
For more information about program services and volunteer opportunities, go to sasofracine.org or call at 262-619-1634.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!