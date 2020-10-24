Community Newsletter: Sexual Assault Services

In the upcoming months, when you hear the name BeLEAF Survivors or see the new logo, remember that it represents the continuation of the good work by Sexaual Assault Services in the community. Special thanks goes to the people who have become the inaugural volunteer board helping form new governance, particularly the Executive Committee: Shelley Hickman (president), Laura Jablonski (vice president), Lora Reinders (treasurer), Shelley Andersen (secretary) and Rachel Cortez (member at large).

Donations to Sexual Assault Services can be mailed to its office at 2000 Domanik Drive, Suite 404, Racine, WI 53404. Checks should be made payable to Focus on Community with SAS in the memo line. Donations are utilized to keep SAS programming available and free of charge. SAS is currently funded by these types of donations, as well as by the United Way of Racine County, Racine Dominican Mission Fund, Racine Community Foundation, Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant and the Sexual Assault Victim Services (SAVS) grant.

For more information about program services and volunteer opportunities, go to sasofracine.org or call at 262-619-1634.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0