Community Newsletter: Seno K/RLT Conservancy

BURLINGTON — Itching for springtime? If you’re excited to get outside again and connect with the land and our natural resources, look no further than your local land trust, Seno K/RLT Conservancy.

Although Seno K/RLT Conservancy (Seno K/RLT) serves the entirety of Racine and Kenosha counties and holds multiple preserve properties and conservation easements for both counties, their home base at Seno Woodland Management Center is located in Burlington at 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

Programs, classes

This spring there is a lineup of programs sure to get people excited about the warming weather.

Seno K/RLT starts off springtime on Saturday, March 5, with its second annual “Maple Sugaring” program. Attendees will learn all about the process of making maple syrup and the rich Native American history behind this tradition. Tree identification, proper tapping techniques, and even storytelling around a fire are all on the agenda for this family-friendly program. The cost is $7 or $5 for children 12 and younger.

Those who enjoy nature -rafting can look forward to a “Willow Basketry” class on April 2, where Little John of Plant Based Services will lead a workshop on the stake and strand style of weaving to create a finished basket. The $60 registration fee includes materials.

Can’t tell an oak from a maple if your life depended on it? Stay tuned for details on an upcoming “Tree and Shrub ID” class on Saturday, April 16.

If wildlife is more your speed, registration will be open in early March via the Natural Resources Foundation for a June 18 “Eastern Bluebird” workshop, where attendees will explore the annual life cycle of eastern bluebirds and techniques on attracting and setting up a bluebird trail.

Volunteer

Seno K/RLT Conservancy needs volunteers on Saturday, April 9, to help replenish a former ash stand with white oak, red oak and black walnut seedlings. Vounteers are invited to come at 9 a.m. for free coffee, juice, donuts and a brief training. They can stay as long as they like to help with planting. Any volunteer time is appreciated as they need many hands to plant more than 600 seedlings.

Trails

Seno Woodland Management Center has 2.5 miles of hiking trails and is open from dawn to dusk. So even if a person can’t make any of the spring events hosted there, they can still experience the 127 acres of woodlands, prairie, and tamarack bog on their own time.

Outreach

Seno K/RLT also has a variety of field trip programs to align with their curriculum. Whether middle schoolers are studying glacial landforms or kindergarteners learning just the five senses, there’s a selection of programs available to connect students with the natural world around them.

This summer, Seno K/RLT will also be running its community outreach program Discovering Nature for a second year. The new program allows organizations and schools within Kenosha and Racine the opportunity to engage their students in nature-based activities for participants to uncover the wonders of the natural world around them in their own local parks.

Seno K/RLT hopes to reach a larger portion of their community and underserved populations of students in a way that they have not been able to in the past.

To register for an event or for more information on field trip bookings, go to senokrlt.org. Seno K/RLT can also be found on Facebook or Instagram (@senokrltconservancy) to stay updated on their ongoing conservation and education projects and programs.

