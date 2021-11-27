Community Newsletter: Seno K/RLT Conservancy

Seno K/RLT Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust dedicated to sustainable forestry, natural resources education, conservation and land preservation.

People may be familiar with Seno K/RLT Conservancy (Seno K/RLT) if they’ve ever hiked one of their public properties along the I-94 corridor such as Jean McGraw Memorial Preserve, or the trails of the 127-acre Seno Woodland Management Center located in Western Kenosha County at 3606 Dyer Lake Road.

They might also be acquainted with them as a resident of one of the many conservation subdivisions for which they hold conservation easements within both Racine and Kenosha counties, allowing for 60% or more of land within these subdivisions to be protected rather than developed.

Preservation

As a land trust, Seno K/RLT is invested in helping to conserve and preserve natural areas and farmland, and to help provide landowners with the resources and tools they need to achieve their own land management and conservation goals. Seno K/RLT currently owns land and holds easements to protect 1,266 acres in both counties.

In the past two years Seno K/RLT has partially shifted focus from their home base on Dyer Lake Road that operates as an educational center and sustainable tree farm, outward toward the surrounding communities it serves. To achieve this, Seno K/RLT implemented a free community outreach program in the summer of 2021 in partnership with the WATERshed Program, Kenosha Parks Alliance and Southport Park Association.

The primary goal of the program was to bring environmental education to children within the cities of Racine and Kenosha who would not normally have access to opportunities to build a personal connection with nature or attend field trips to locations outside the city. Instead, a naturalist comes to visit the students in their own local parks to provide a variety of programs with various focuses ranging from sensory-based exploration to water and soil quality and more. This program was launched in June 2021 and will continue to run through 2022 with grant and donor funding. Nancy Carlson, staff educator and naturalist, along with volunteers hosted free educational programs for more than 200 children ages 4-14 in Racine and Kenosha parks by the end of August 2021.

Implementing programs

Seno K/RLT has also begun implementing educational programs at their many conservation subdivisions, and engaging homeowners to better appreciate their easement common areas and soundly manage their natural beauty.

This began in April 2021 with a bluebird trail program in Woodland Waters Subdivision. Residents were provided with materials and guidance in partnership with the Hoy Audubon Society. Homeowners were instructed on how to monitor and care for their bluebird boxes and identify other species that could inhabit them. Back at Seno K/RLT’s Woodland Management Center, they have created new field trip programming for the coming year as well as options for scholarships for those who cannot afford field trip fees but still wish to participate.

Students can experience anything from nature-based art projects to interactive explorations of glacial land formations at the 127-acre center. Some of the new programs planned are not just for students, but for adults and families to experience as well.

Upcoming public programs hosted in 2022 will include more environmental education focused topics much like the “Bugs in Your Backyard Series” hosted by naturalist Beth Goeppinger, that allowed people to engage with and learn more about the ecosystems, plants and animals around them. And also plans for new crafting and eco-spirituality workshops. They anticipate new updates to ongoing land projects as well as a variety of new and returning programs like maple sugaring to be hosted in March and a “Managing for Woodland Wildflowers” class in May.

Information

People can stay up to date with Seno K/RLT Conservancy via their website, senokrlt.org, as well as Facebook and Instagram (@senokrltconservancy).

