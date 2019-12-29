Community Newsletter: SCAN

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

And, over the past two decades, it has been presented by the same facilitator, Karen Fetherston (SCAN supervisor), along with a team of dedicated volunteers who accompany her from school to school. She literally calls them her “helping hands” because she could not work all of the puppets on her own. The same three volunteers, Kathy Christensen, Barb Steltenpohl and Carolyn Messersmith, have been around for over a decade, returning year after year.

It’s difficult to accurately calculate how many performances of the show or students have viewed Scanman, but it’s safe to say it has been thousands of shows and tens of thousands of students. It has been an institution and, as sad as it may be, it is time to say goodbye to Scanman and his traveling puppet show.

During the 2019/2020 school year, SCAN has been piloting a new kindergarten lesson at several local schools. It is called "Boss of My Body" and it covers the same personal safety information, but utilizes smart board technology, animated scenarios and an interactive music video in place of puppeteering. It brings the lesson into the 21st century and is more eye catching and attention grabbing for the students. The other advantage of changing to a digital format is that it requires much less cumbersome equipment to be moved from school to school, making plans for program expansion more feasible.