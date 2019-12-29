Community Newsletter: SCAN

Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) provides child abuse prevention lessons to students in classrooms throughout southeast Wisconsin.
SCAN has had a presence in the Racine community since 1983 with the inception of its very first program, the Scanman Puppet Show, in Racine kindergartens. Since then, SCAN has grown to include programming for preschoolers, kindergarteners and grades two, four and six, and expanded the audience to include private and parochial schools, Racine County school districts and Kenosha classrooms. SCAN currently teaches more than 12,000 students each year, but it all started with a simple puppet show to teach children personal safety skills to protect them from strangers and unsafe touches.
Scanman’s main messages to children are:
- Kids are special and need to be safe.
- Some people trick kids into doing unsafe things by offering gifts or requesting help.
- A stranger is any person you don’t know.
- Kids shouldn’t go places with strangers even if they look nice or say they know parents.
- Kids can say no if someone touches them in ways that hurt or make them feel icky.
- If kids worry that a person or touch isn’t safe, they can run to find a grown up for help.
- Kids can tell parents or trusted grown ups what happened.
A few things have changed during the 37-year run of the show. Puppets have been replaced. The script has been updated. Messaging has been changed from terms like “Stranger Danger” to “Stranger Safety” and “Bad Touches” to “Unsafe Touches.” But, for the most part, the show is essentially the same for today’s kindergarteners as it was for their parents when they were 5 years old.
You have free articles remaining.
And, over the past two decades, it has been presented by the same facilitator, Karen Fetherston (SCAN supervisor), along with a team of dedicated volunteers who accompany her from school to school. She literally calls them her “helping hands” because she could not work all of the puppets on her own. The same three volunteers, Kathy Christensen, Barb Steltenpohl and Carolyn Messersmith, have been around for over a decade, returning year after year.
It’s difficult to accurately calculate how many performances of the show or students have viewed Scanman, but it’s safe to say it has been thousands of shows and tens of thousands of students. It has been an institution and, as sad as it may be, it is time to say goodbye to Scanman and his traveling puppet show.
During the 2019/2020 school year, SCAN has been piloting a new kindergarten lesson at several local schools. It is called "Boss of My Body" and it covers the same personal safety information, but utilizes smart board technology, animated scenarios and an interactive music video in place of puppeteering. It brings the lesson into the 21st century and is more eye catching and attention grabbing for the students. The other advantage of changing to a digital format is that it requires much less cumbersome equipment to be moved from school to school, making plans for program expansion more feasible.
It’s time for SCANMAN to take a bow and look back on decades of a job well done.
Want to help? Call Karen Fetherston at 262-619-1633. Also, you can mail charitable contributions to SCAN, 2000 Domanik Drive, No. 402, Racine, WI 53404.
SCAN is funded by United Way of Racine County, United Way of Kenosha County, Racine Community Foundation, Racine Dominican Mission Fund, Burlington Community Foundation, and donations from organizations, schools, individuals and businesses.