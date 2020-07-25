Community Newsletter: SCAN and SAS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each year, Racine's Sexual Assault Services and Stop Child Abuse & Neglect programs co-host an event called Seeds of Change to highlight sexual assault awareness and child abuse prevention during their joint April awareness month. The sixth annual Seeds of Change, originally scheduled for April 1 and then postponed until Sept. 9, will not be able to occur in 2020 due to the restrictions and health risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, SAS and SCAN will be celebrating its award winners and recognizing their good works in social and print media.

Star of Courage

SAS’s Star of Courage Award was presented to Jason Meekma, executive director of Focus on Community. SAS and SCAN served the community as programs of Lutheran Social Services for decades. On Jan. 1, 2019, that relationship ended putting program funding in limbo and the programs’ existence in jeopardy. Meekma stepped forward to partner with SAS and SCAN as its fiscal partner and offer Focus resources so services could be uninterrupted. Both organizations appreciate his support and flexibility with its staff throughout the complicated transition process and his leadership, expertise and guidance that have enabled SAS and SCAN to remain essential sources of support in our community.

Star of Hope